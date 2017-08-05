HAVING LOST their Pan American Cup opener to Canada in Philadelphia yesterday, the national men’s hockey team finds itself needing to win its other pool matches, against Mexico and Brazil, to be sure of reaching the semi-finals.





The Canadians extended their long-running record of success against team TTO, slamming the Akim Toussaint-led unit 4-0.



Rated number 11 in the world, Canada enjoy the second-highest ranking in the tournament and are expected to win all their Pool B matches. Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 33, will attempt to take care of business against the Mexicans (41) and Brazilians (29) and get into the final four. From there, a victory in the semis would guarantee them a place in the top three and with it, qualification for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.



Trinidad & Tobago Express