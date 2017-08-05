

LANCASTER, Pa. – As an overcast evening cooled off a heated turf at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., Argentina and the U.S. Men’s National Team squared off in the final match of the opening day of the 2017 Pan American Cups. Unfortunately for the red, white and blue and the support of the home crowd, USA fell to the FIH Hero World Ranked No. 1 Argentina by a final score of 6-0.





“You saw the difference between an Olympic Champion and a team that still needs to grow," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We make four mistakes and it resulted in four goals… you learn quickly against teams like that."



"When I look at opportunities, we had three or four corners," continued Wiese. "That’s good. It’s the same as they had and a couple of scoring opportunities. But again the difference between an Olympic team and an up-and-coming team…if you make those chances you are a top ten team.”



The Los Leones came out charging after the opening whistle. Multiple scoring chances forced USA on defense from the beginning, including a 1v1 stop by USA’s goalkeeper Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.) in the 5th minute. USA countered Argentina’s push by controlling play with a half field press before being awarded their first penalty corner of the match. Argentina halted the early threat and moments later attempted two penalty corners chances of their own. USA denied both efforts before the opening quarter came to a close.



Argentina took advantage of a USA turnover in the 17th minute, and quick passing opened up an easy shooting lane for Matias Paredes to find the back of the goal for a 1-0 lead. Keeping up the pressure offensively, Argentina was quick to move downfield moments later. Karess came up with a big stick save initially, but the proceeding penalty corner in the 21st minute proved costly as Gonzalo Peillat’s hard drag flick extended the lead 2-0. Argentina tallied another goal in the 25th minute when Gonzalo Merino’s low angled backhand tipped off the pads of Karess and in to the net making it 3-0. In the final minute of the half, Paredes notched his second goal of the night for a 4-0 contest at halftime break.



USA was quick to ward off another early strike by Argentina with a glove save by Karess in the opening seconds of the third quarter and this translated to a team effort that displayed solid defense. A few circle penetrations, penalty corners and cards were issued, and even dual cards of a yellow to Argentina and green to USA were given but no results were found. Both squads answered one another in a series of offensive chances that produced a scoreless third quarter.



USA hustled downfield early in the fourth quarter, but could not find a prime opening. Argentina responded with an effort of their own, and an open chance in from of the net forced Karess out of the goal to make a stick tackle. A penalty stroke was called for the tackle and Argentina’s Juan Gilardi capitalized to extend the lead to USA 0, Argentina 5. With the clock winding down USA’s Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) pressed Argentina’s defense and came up with the ball. He quickly took possession toward the circle and drew a 1v1 with Argentina’s goalkeeper Agustin Abratte but could not connect the pass as the ball rolled over the sideline. USA earned back-to-back penalty corner chances but missteps on the inserts resulted in no shots on. As the final minute approached Merino netted his second of the game to make the final score USA 0, Argentina 6.



Despite the loss, Wiese was quick to note the amount of progress the team has made since taking over the head coaching position in January.



“Tremendous amount of growth," added Wiese. "We could all see that between the first quarter and the third and last quarter we were fully in the game. That’s different from the past. You see that you are creating opportunities, we didn’t do that two years ago. All those areas we get better, but if you want to measure yourself and you want to win and beat teams like this, or even a top ten team, you have got to be disciplined. As long as we can’t keep that in a full game, you’re not going to win.”

