The opening day of the men’s Pan American Cup got started with victories for Chile and Canada. Both teams shutout their respective opponents, Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, while later in the day will pit Brazil vs Mexico and hosts USA against Olympic champions Argentina.





MEN Pool A: Chile vs. Venezuela (6-0)



Three Chilean players got on the board twice today as Chile found their scoring Three Chilean players got on the board twice today as Chile found their scoring strides late in the game to put away Venezuela 6-0 to open Pool A play.



Twenty-one world ranking spots separate Chile and Venezuela but the opening half was hardly indicative of that gap. Chile had two early penalty corner options that they were unable to convert, while Venezuela’s penalty corner flick was deflected wide minutes later. Chilean captain Felipe Montegu had his team’s first real attempt at goal but his shot that was booked for under the crossbar was steered clear by the glove of Venezuela keeper Junior Benitez.



The second quarter was much more lively in front of the nets as Venezuela’s Wilber Bracamonte was gifted a pass from the Chilean defence but his close-range shot hit the post. Chile broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Franco Becerra deflected the ball into space to Matias Esparza. The pass came back to Becerra who had a wide-open net and he slid to deflect the ball for a 1-0 lead.



Chile extended their lead early in the second half as midfielder Ricardo Achondo sliced a pass to the stick of Jose Hurtado up the left side of the pitch. Hurtado weaved his way through the Venezuelan defence and was able to slide the ball past the short size of Benitez to lift Chile 2-0.



Martin Rodriguez’s back-hand shot in the 44th minute found its way through a crowded Venezuelan circle to extend Chile’s lead to three, while the 27-year-old found the back of the net four minutes later for his second of the game and a 4-0 Chile lead. Chile’s Hurtado and Becerra each scored their second goal before the final whistle to open Pool A play with a 6-0 final score.



Pan American Cup men’s pool-round play continues on Aug. 6 with Pool B match ups between Canada and Brazil (10:00), Trinidad and Tobago vs Mexico (12:00) and Pool A match ups Chile vs Argentina (17:00) and Usa vs Venezuela (19:00). Tomorrow, Aug. 5, the women’s matches begin with Canada vs Brazil (12:00), Argentina vs Chile (17:00) and USA vs Mexico (19:00).



MEN Pool B: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago (4-0)



Canada shutout Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in their opening match of the Pan American Cup, a fitting score line for Red Caribou keeper Carter who celebrates today with his 150th match. It was also the first match for the returned Kwan Browne, who is the highest capped in the tournament at 308.



Familiar Pan American foes wasted no time getting in to the thick of heated battle as four cards were dealt within a six-minute span in the first half. Scott Tupper’s aerial cleared nearly the entire length of the pitch to find Balraj Panesar deep in Trinidad and Tobago territory. Panesar’s cross-circle pass found a defender’s foot for the game’s first penalty corner. Tupper buried the flick in the bottom corner to lift Canada 1-0 in the 8th minute. Daniel Byer had a chance to level for Trinidad and Tobago but his penalty corner deflection went just wide of David Carter’s net before the end of the first quarter.



Canada showed their strength on set pieces as they advanced 2-0 on a high flick executed by Gordie Johnston in the 27th minute. Right back to the other end Trinidad and Tobago earned their own chance from the top of the circle but Tariq Marcano’s low flick was deflected just wide of the goal.



In the third quarter, Canada’s Keegan Pereira had a solo attempt against keeper Kwasi Emmanuel but his lifted shot bounced wide of the empty net, while in the fourth corner Trinidad and Tobago’s Lyndell Byer saved a goal on the line.



Canada extended their lead to four in the 51st when Ian Smythe one-timed a penalty corner rebound in to the top of the mesh. Outside of that goal it was a quiet second half as the expert Trinidad and Tobago midfield line of Kwan Browne, Akim Toussaint and Marcano tried to rally their team to break Canada’s shut out. The final result was 4-0 for Canada.



MEN POOL B: Brazil vs Mexico (3-1)



After hosting the Olympic Games this is the return of Brazil to their first official competition and they notched an important 3-1 victory over Mexico so start the 2017 Pan American Cup. Joaquin López, Stephane Smith and Lucas Paixao scored for Brazil.



The only Mexican goal came through Maximiliano Méndez just at the end of the game.



The match began with both of the teams studying the opponents movements, with side passes and not so many area penetrations. In fact, the first danger action occurred just after the 6th minute when Brazilian captain André Patrocinio entered the right side of the attack and shoot the ball between the goalkeeper and his post



The game continued with side passes, with a Brazil trying to generate spaces and a very focused Mexico running through all pitch with a great physical display.



The first quarter could finish with a Mexican Goal when Guillermo Pedraza had a dangerous situation. His action generated a penalty corner that, that wasn’t well executed.



In the 26th minute Brazil was able to increase the lead as Joaquin Lopez broke through the right, pass the ball to Lucas Paixao, who smashed it into the top corner.



Just minutes later Brazilian goalkeeper Rodrigo Faustino also had the opportunity to show off when he made a great save on Pedraza’s penalty corner.



The second half of the game continued with the same wide open play and attacking strategy down the outsides of the pitch. Brazilian captain Patrocinio missed a clear chance in the 34th minute. This made Patrick Van der Heijden and Patrocinio push harder for a second goal but they were unable to capitalize.



Lots of patience brought the results they finally needed and in the 41st minute a penalty corner was well executed by Stephane Smith for a 2-0 Brazil lead.



The most emotional part of the game came in the final quarter. In the minute 77th minute Roberto García scored Mexico’s first goal after he assisted Maximiliano Méndez in a penalty corner and beat keeper Fausto Rodrigo. Two minutes later, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paixao scored Brazil's the third goal to give Brazil the 3-1 final score.



Argentina, the Olympic champion, with strong begging



MEN Pool B: Argentina vs. United States (6-0)



The Olympic champion is back. Argentina started the Pan American Cup with a great victory over the host, United States, and made clear that it wants to take over the Cup 2017 edition. Matías Paredes and Gonzalo Merino (two each), Gonzalo Peillat and Juan Gilardi scored for the Argentinians.



Eleven players from the team who got over Belgium and won the historic gold medal for Argentina are here in Spooky Nook in Lancaster, playing this tournament, including Agustín Mazzilli, Ignacio Ortiz, Gonzalo Peillat and Pedro Ibarra, who scored In that epic Olympic final.



The match of the night began with slow actions on both sides, with long touches, and constant changes seeking spaces. Argentina started the second quarter with an excellent collective combination of passes between Ignacio Ortiz, Lucas Vila and Matías Paredes ended with their first goal.



With the 1-0, the Argentina team began to move. 21 'Matías Paredes assisted Gonzalo Peillat with a penalty corner who took a powerful shot that got between goalkeeper Brandon Karess and defender Aki Kaeppeler.



The United States did not assimilate the 0-2 at home, when at 25 'in a quick move, Gonzalo Merino increased the count with a powerful cross back shot. One minute from the end of the first period, Matías Paredes got the fourth goal by pushing a long shot by Juan Gilardi who crossed the entire American area.



Juan Gilardi was in charge of putting the 5-0 in the minute 50. He executed an impeccable penalty, mid-height and center leaving no option to Karess (USA Goalkeeper). The last goal came in the final minute by Gonzalo Merino, who turned the ball around after Joaquin Menini shot.



The United States did their best and respected Argentina’s team a lot, so much that they choose to care for their backs rather than to attack. Clear it was when Tyler Sundeen was suddenly left alone against Agustín Abratte, and he didn’t know how to solve the attack.



Great victory for Argentina who takes the leader position of Group A next to Chile, both with a victories and equal difference of goals (+6).



Pan American Hockey Federation media release