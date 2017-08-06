



Former Pakistan field hockey player Shahbaz Ahmad Senior is widely considered as one of the best forwards in the hockey history. The respect that the forward received on and off the field had made him one of the most likeable players of his era. He was nicknamed ‘The Maradona of Hockey’ for his amazing dribbling skills with the stick, who could pierce through opposition’s defence like a knife through butter. Shahbaz captained Pakistan to the 1994 World Cup title in Sydney, the last global triumph for the country in the much loved national sport. His performance in the final against the Netherlands is still considered by many as one of the greatest displays of dribbling, body dodges, ball control and stick work the world has ever seen. He became a member of Pakistan team in 1986. Besides Pakistan, he also played for German club Harvestehuder and Dutch club OranjeZwart after the Atlanta Games in 1996. Shahbaz participated in three Olympic Games and won the bronze medal in 1992 Barcelona Olympics.





From 1990 to 1994, Shahbaz was by a country mile the best player in the game. He is the only player in the hockey history to achieve player of the tournament awards consecutivetwo times: 1990 and 1994 World Cups.



With his trademark dribbling skills and crossfield runs, Shahbaz possessed the rare ability of producing magic when least expected. His main asset was his incredible fitness: a lithe and agile athlete who had supple muscle and powerful legs that helped him run around the field with ease. During his playing days, the green shirts were a powerhouse at the regional level, especially against archrivals India. The 1990 Asian Games and the 1989 Asia Cup were won thanks to the sublime performance of the great forward in crucial games. Shahbaz’s heroics in the Asia Cup final at Delhi left the Indian supporters rattled and frustrated as Pakistan lifted the trophy. The team bus was attacked by hooligans on their way to the hotel, slightly injuring some of the players. But it wasn’t India alone that bore the brunt of Shahbaz’s prowess; even the Australia and the European teams held him in great regard. Shahbaz was awarded some of the greatest accolades and awards in the country, including the Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Pakistan awards. He had an unflinching desire to bow out on a high and made more than one comebacks to the national fold. Unfortunately, Shahbaz was a shadow of his former self in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and his last few days on the pitch petered out unceremoniously. Presently, he is working as secretary general of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).



The Daily Times