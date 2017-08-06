Prize purse increased to Rs. 10 lakh



The Bengaluru Hockey Association (formerly Hockey Bengaluru, a Hockey India affiliated unit) will conduct the Bengaluru Super Hockey League from August 10 to 26.





The tournament was last held in 2012 as KSHA Super Division Hockey League Championship.



But much has changed in the last few years with KSHA first rechristened Hockey Bengaluru and then Bengaluru Hockey Association a fortnight ago.



There is also an increased prize purse on offer, Rs. 10 lakh, with the winner getting Rs. 5 lakh.



“We are happy that the trauma of the last few years is over,” said hon. secretary K. Krishnamurthy.



“We are now part of Hockey India. We are grateful to them for allotting 17 days for the tournament whereas, on an average, all other tournaments get only eight-ten days.”



Air India is the notable absentee with Krishnamurthy citing “budgetery concerns” and “team re-building” as reasons.



Air India also skipped the all-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup tournament currently being held in Chennai, but is expected to be back soon.



Participating teams: IOCL, ONGC, BPCL, Army Red, South Central Railway, IAF, Punjab National Bank, All-India Customs, SAI, Fortis, Army Green and Jain Sports Academy.



The Hindu