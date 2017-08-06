



KUALA LUMPUR: Two field hockey players – Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan and Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan (pic) – will lead the quest for the indoor hockey gold at the KL SEA Games.





Penalty corner flicker Najmi helped the national field hockey team finish fourth in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London in June to qualify for the World Cup in India next year.



Syed Mohamad was a member of the training squad for the London tournament.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have also included three Armed Forces players – Mohd Khairul Afendy Kamaruzaman, Mohd Hanip Che Halim, Mohd Shafiq Yaacop – in the 12-man final squad.



Defender Mohd Najib Abu Hassan will skipper the side.



Forces are the national indoor champions and have played at the Asian level.



World No. 26 Malaysia are the highest-ranked team among the SEA nations in indoor hockey.



Najmi and Syed Mohamad are determined to win the gold medal and help Malaysia make a clean sweep of all four medals at stake in this year’s Games.



There will be two medals in field hockey (men and women) and indoor hockey (men and women).



National indoor coach Mohd Amin Rahim feels that he has a good mix of experience and youth as they gun for gold.



“Najmi will give us an edge in penalty corners. He is basically the third flicker in the senior team and should be able to make a difference. Our target is the gold medal and we will deliver,” said Amin, who expects stiff competition from Indonesia and Thailand.



“Indonesia recently sparred with our Armed Forces team and easily defeated them in Jakarta. Thailand have a hired an Iranian coach and we all know that Iran are perennial Asian champions. So we have to be wary of Indonesia and Thailand.”



The indoor game will be played at the Mitec Hall in Jalan Duta.



