



The sun climbed behind Manheim's Spooky Nook Sports Complex Friday, coating the venue's outdoor field hockey pitch in thick mid-morning heat. On the pitch, with the hum of Route 283 in the background, the national men's field hockey teams from Venezuela — in highlighter-green kits — and Chile — a rich-red uniform — warmed up in front of water cannons and music-blasting speakers and an early crowd of about two dozen fans on the bleachers.





For four years, Lancaster had prepared to host the Pan American Cups, and as Chile and Venezuela opened the 10-day men's and women's tournaments, Lisa McCoy snapped a photo on her smartphone and soaked in the atmosphere that she helped set up.



"I'm not a big social media person," said McCoy, the general manager of the Pan American Cup Committee. "I watch, but I don't do a lot of tweeting. I did actually tweet a picture because it felt really good to say we're on our way. We got started, and we're off."



McCoy, a former head field hockey coach at Manheim Central and the director of futures and international events for the United States' women's national team, led a committee of about 10 people that helped organize the tournament in the 18 months leading up to the opening match.



"Some days, I'll have to admit," McCoy said, "I felt a little panicked, like we weren't going to get it all together because we all have other responsibilities within USA Field Hockey."



Arriving in Lancaster



McCoy and her committee found a challenge in arranging travel plans for the tournaments' 15 participating teams. Each team carried about 25 people, including rosters of 18 players.



"Many of them don't choose teams until right before they come," McCoy said as the feet of the Chilean and Venezuelan players thudded on the water-soaked turf. "They roster the teams, and then it's very last minute. You hope to have that transportation information three months ago, and you get it three days before they're showing up."



While Rio and Johannesburg — host sites for the 2016 Olympics and the 2017 women's World League Semi-Final — also contained international airports, Lancaster required an extra step to transport incoming teams, officials, volunteers and technical workers to Spooky Nook Sports.



"That's one of the hardest challenges," said Simon Hoskins, the executive director of USA Field Hockey, "the inbound transport."



Justin Miller led a transport team that shuttled participants from the Philadelphia International Airport to one of four Lancaster hotels affiliated with the tournament.



"There has been a bit of a language barrier with a couple of teams," Miller said, "but it has been interesting just to see them come down the escalators into the terminal, and then just being able to greet them into the United States is just a really cool experience."



Miller made his final run early Friday morning, arriving in Lancaster with the Mexican women's national team at 2:30 a.m. His most memorable adventure involved driving back with the Brazilian coach after collecting the team's misplaced luggage.



"We got to talk about the development of hockey in Brazil," Miller said, "and how their high-performance pipeline is different than ours how they select the national team, and just the culture of sport in Brazil."



Following Guidelines



Lancaster and Spooky Nook made the bid for the 2017 Pan Am Cup tournaments in 2014, about a year after the complex opened, as the U.S. women's national team made the venue its headquarters.



"If you ask any of these guys," Hoskins said, as Chile took a 1-0 lead over Venezuela into halftime, "they're wowed by Nook Sports. Just the scale of the venue, the indoor facilities and the hotel."



The Nook's dome gave the venue enough room to host both the men's and women's tournaments, alternating days between playing on the outdoor pitch and practicing inside.



"That schedule," McCoy said, "makes it a little more complicated."



As did some of the particulars in the tournament-hosting guidelines.



"Interestingly," Hoskins said, "we have to have bottled water, even though the water here is great. It's a consistency thing across so many different countries."



To accommodate more teams, the tournament organizers also shipped in a portable locker room from Ohio with showers mounted inside a trailer. They also set up a room to accommodate anti-doping tests for athletes selected at random after matches.



"People will fly in at an unknown time," Hoskins said, "to use a room that has to be set up to a specific map with a seat in a specific place and a monitor."



The committee provided players with a packet that listed events and attractions in Lancaster County, something to lure them away from the pitch during an off day later in the tournament. At the site of the tournament, McCoy helped organize more than 100 registered volunteers and about 200 ballgirls.



"It's a little bit of a humbling experience," she said, "when you're kind of a chairperson of a project because everybody's looking for you to kind of make this happen, and I don't take that lightly."



But as the morning rolled on and the opening match bounced off satellites and into television sets in Chile and Venezuela, the tournament's organizers saw the product of their weekly meetings, their attention to detail and the journey that brought an international field hockey tournament to Lancaster.



"Sharing Pennsylvania with so many people," Hoskins said, "is great."



Content courtesy of LancasterOnline/Tim Gross



USFHA media release