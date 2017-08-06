Nigel Simon



Following yesterday’s rest, T&T senior men’s hockey team will return to action against Mexico in for Pool B losers in the Men’s Pan American Hockey Cup Tournament. The clash is set for noon today at the USA Field Hockey’s showpiece venue, Spooky Nook, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA.





When the eight-team tournament served off on Friday, the T&T men who were third placed finishers four years ago in Canada went down 4-0 to the host.



The 41st ranked Mexicans, meanwhile were upstaged by 29th ranked Brazil 3-1 with Joaquin Lopez, Stephane Smith and Lucas Paixao getting a goal each to cancel out Irvin Chavez’s.



In Pool A, Chile (27th), slammed 48th world ranked Venezuela 6-0 in the day’s first match while two-time winners and defending champions, Argentina, also the Olympic champions also hammered USA, ranked 26th, 6-0.



Speaking after Friday’s match, T&T’s 39-year-old standout Kwandwane Browne, playing in his 309th match said the “Calypso Stickmen” were disappointed with the loss, but can take a lot from the game against team that has qualified to the World Cup.



“Canada scored from their three penalty-corners, and we had four and did not score on any of them, but in general the match stats apart from the goals were very much even and we must now look to take their chances against Mexico and Brazil in their remaining pool matches.”



Looking ahead of his team’s remaining pool matches and overall chances in the competition, the England-based Browne said they have to do a better job overall.



“We have to do a better job on defending and attacking corners as well as they did not go very well against Canada, but we can still be positive about the Canada match because we created a lot of chances.”



Prior to the T&T match, Canada will meet Brazil from 10am while in the afternoon session, Chile battles Argentina from 5pm, followed by USA and Venezuela two hours later.



On Tuesday, T&T faces Brazil from 10am and at the end of the round-robin pool play the top two teams in each pool will advance to the main draw semi-final play-off and the two teams to emerge from this stage of the tournament will earn a berth at the World Cup next year.



The top six teams will also qualify for the 2021 Pan American Cup, and the teams placed seventh and eighth must play the 2019 Pan American Challenge.



Remaining Matches



Today



Brazil vs Canada, 10 am

T&T vs Mexico, noon

Chile vs Argentina, 5 pm

USA vs Venezuela, 7 pm



T&T vs Brazil, 10 am

Argentina vs Venezuela, noon

Canada vs Mexico, 5 pm

USA vs Chile, 7 pm



Pool A winner vs Pool B runner-up, 5 pm

Pool B winner vs Pool A runner-up, 7.15 pm



Fifth to Eighth semifinals



Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool B, 9.15 am

Fourth Pool A vs Third Pool B, 11.30 am



Seventh place, 10 am

Fifth place, 12.15 pm

Third place, 3.30 pm

Final, 5.45 pm



