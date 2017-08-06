Kori Sidaway





Stephanie Norlander carries the ball in the Women’s National team’s 2017 Pan American Cup tournament opener that resulted in a 9-0 victory over Brazil. (by PAHF)



Canada’s Women’s National team kicked off the 2017 Pan American Cup with a 9-0 shutout victory over Brazil.





The game was a celebration for many, as team captain Kate Wright became the highest capped Canadian Women’s player in history with 169 international games played for Canada as she stepped onto the pitch.



For others, this game marked their first cap with the Canadian Women. Rookie Hannah Eborall earned her first cap with the Women’s National team today on Day 1 of the Pan American Cup (Women) versus Brazil in Lancaster, U.S.A.



Off the whistle, the Women’s National team came out strong on the outset and forced Brazil onto the defence, immediately driving down on goal.



Three minutes in Karli Johansen took a flick off a short corner to send the ball ricocheting off both posts to squeeze past the Brazilian goalie to open scoring for Canada.



The next 10 minutes were filled mounting pressure from Canada until Stephanie Norlander found a rebound off a Brazilian stick which she one-timed into the back of the net, to make it 2-0 for Canada.



More Canadian short corner opportunities defined the end of the 1st quarter, with Brazil goaltender coming far out of her net to make a huge safe in the dying seconds of the first 15 minutes of play.



The second quarter then began with Canada holding the majority of possession, swinging the ball from sideline to sideline across the defence, trying to find the right channel.



Brienne Stairs made a channel to the cirlce available for herself with some stunning stick and teammate Steph Norlander buried her close range rebound, for her second goal, to extend Canada’s lead to 3-0.



Seemingly to be in a goalscoring competition between themselves, Johansen fired back with second goal of her own as she sent another rocket past the Brazil defence off a short corner call to make it 4-0 in the 27th minute.



More close calls in the Brazillian zone were capped off by a penalty stroke awarded to Canada player Alison Lee, which jumped wide of the net. Teammate Nikki Woodcroft fought back with a no look shot with her back to the net, and slipped the ball past Brazilian goalkeeper Teska Tuijt, to leave it at 5-0 at halftime.



The next quarter saw Brazil come back to even up the play a bit, with less chances for the Women’s National team. But Canada was still seeing opportunities. Shanlee Johnston converted a hard drive by Stairs and Hannah Haughn with a wicked back-hand to mark it 6-0.



In the 46th minute of the game, Kate Wright, in her milestone game sent it home with a bang, after she fired in a rebound off a short corner call to make it 7-0 for Canada.



The onslaught continued as Woodcroft deflected a shot under the goaltenders kicker, and Hannah Haughn tipped in goal off a short corner, to leave the final score standing at a solid 9-0 shutout.



Up next: the Women’s National team face the U.S.A. which will surely be a competitive, exciting game of hockey.



Photos: Canada vs Brazil – August 5/17



Select photos from Canada’s 9-0 win over Brazil & Kate Wright’s all-time cap record celebration on August 5, 2017 at the Pan American Cup in Lancaster, USA. (Yan Huckendubler/PAHF)



Field Hockey Canada media release