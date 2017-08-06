

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. – August 5, 2017 – In front of packed stands at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the U.S. Women’s National Team opened pool play against No. 30 Mexico in the 2017 women’s Pan American Cup. After scoring early in the first quarter, USA didn’t look back and tallied another five on their way to victory over Mexico.





“We can into this match focusing on ourselves and I am happy with the amount of [penalty] corners we got,” said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. “In the third and fourth quarters, we put more pressure on them. We are looking at improving, especially defensively not giving up too many free hits, where they can slow the game down.”



With the opening whistle, both teams searched to find rhythm and familiarize themselves with their opponent. It only took a few moments for USA as they earned a penalty corner in the 4th minute of play. Off the option, Kat Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) converted on a straight shot to give USA an early 1-0 lead. The momentum stayed with USA as they continued to apply a high press on Mexico’s defense looking to capitalize on turnovers. Smart decision making led to USA earning a penalty corner in the 9th minute and although the initial shot was saved by Mexico’s goalkeeper Jesus Castillo, the rebound fell to Ali Froede (Burke, Va.) who buried it into the far corner of the goal to extend the lead.



USA started the second quarter in much of the same fashion, driving quickly into Mexico’s defensive end. Persistence paid off as USA earned a penalty corner just two minutes in where Sharkey tallied her second goal of the match to further USA’s lead to 3-0. Mexico shifted the pace as they attacked hard against USA and sent a ball into the circle that crossed untouched. USA earned a few penalty corners in the remaining minutes of the quarter, but were unable to add to the goal margin as the score stood at 3-0 at halftime.



Continuing off the first half momentum, USA gained possession early, used their quick passing and worked it behind Mexico’s defense. Katelyn Ginolfi (Lewes, Del.) saw an open lane was obstructed by a Mexico defender but not before placing it on her foot to earn a penalty corner. Successfully executed, Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) swept the ball down to Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.) who deflected it into the net to make it 4-0. Three minutes later, Sharkey extended the lead and logged a hat trick by staying strong on the ball in the circle, dumped in on goal and tipped in off a Mexico defender’s foot. USA controlled much of the play and finished out the quarter with a penalty corner that achieved no result.



The fourth quarter saw very similar play as USA continued to test Mexico’s defense. No results came off of the first penalty corner of the final frame for USA, nor did their other four corner chances throughout the quarter. Mexico meanwhile earned their first penalty corner of the contest in the 56th minute, but was saved and cleared by Ginolfi. With time winding down USA was awarded one final penalty corner, their sixth of the quarter, as Froede buried her second goal of the game making it 6-0 at the final horn.



"I am pretty pleased with the way we played, getting back into the tournament style game," said Sharkey. "It is great to see how well we are connecting with the varying levels of experience."



More than 1,300 fans packed the stands and the USWNT was happy to be back playing at Spooky Nook Sports, their home base.



“It’s super exciting to see how many people come and watch our games,” said Schopman, on playing in front of a home crowd. “It is great and I know the girls love it. It is so much fun playing in front of a home crowd while having your family and friends in the stands watching.



The U.S. Women’s National Team will face No. 19 Canada on Monday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET in their second pool play match.



USFHA media release