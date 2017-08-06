2017 Pan American Cups - August 4-13



Ali Baggott





USA's Hatrick hero Kat Sharkey in action 2017 Pan American Cup - USA vs. Mexico



The women’s Pan American Cup opened with a big win for the Canadians over Brazil, while the evening games to come will see South American rivals Argentina against Chile and hosts USA against Mexico.





WOMEN Pool B: Canada vs. Brazil (9-0)



Canada opened Pool B play with a 9-0 victory over a young Brazil side and more importantly it was a special moment for Canadian skipper Kate Wright. The speedy forward becomes the highest capped Canadian women’s player in history with 169 internationals surpassing long-time defender Stephanie Jameson.



Brazil was on their heels immediately as keeper Teska Tuijt faced an early penalty corner flick in the second minute of play. Karli Johansen practice has paid off as the defender’s flick rang off the left post and the inside of the right post before crossing the line for Canada’s opening goal. Moments later a hard ball in from the left side rebounded off the Brazilian defence and Stephanie Norlander was there to one-time the loose ball for a 2-0 Canadian advantage.



Brazil defender Anna de Almeida did well to stymie Canada’s next penalty corner chance, even springing a counter-attack but her team was unable to generate anything at the other end of the pitch. Canada extended their lead to 3-0 in the second quarter as Norlander pocketed her second in almost the exact fashion of her first goal, burying a rebound from close range. Johansen took a cue from Norlander’s repeat goal and capitalized on a penalty corner flick on in the 27th minute. Brazil’s Luciana Peralta denied a fifth Canadian goal from Brienne after the defender saved one in the air on the line. Canada’s Alison Lee sailed a penalty stroke over the net before the half-time buzzer but Canada regrouped quickly and Nikki Woodcroft turned and blasted one in for a 5-0 lead at half time.



Brazil kept Canada off the board in the third quarter, largely due to the defensive strengths of Karolina Sluis. Canada wasted no time in the fourth though as Shanlee Johnston calmly finished on her back-hand after some crafty skills from Stairs set her up for a 6-0 lead. Wright made today’s milestone even more special firing in a rebound on a penalty corner for the team’s seventh goal. Sara McManus and Woodcroft each got on the board late in the game for a final score of 9-0.



WOMEN Pool A: Argentina vs. Chile (2-1)



Argentina and Chile faced off in the Pan American Cup in Lancaster in one of the most rivaled games of the day. It was a stingy battle that saw the Leonas triumph 2-1 thanks to goals from Maria Granatto and Maria Campoy. Sofia Walbaum scored for Chile on a penalty corner in the last minute of the game.



It has been two weeks since the Diablas andLeonas faced each other in international competition. There last match up in South Africa was at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals, where Chile finished seventh under the leadership of coach Cachito Vigil, meaning this tournament is their last chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup held in London. Argentina finished fourth but still qualify for the World Cup meaning they only ticked one of two boxes as set out by their coach Agustín Corradini.



The game started with a fast pace from both teams that both tried to gather attack through their strengths in midfield. In the 3rd minute Julia Gomez Fantasia earned the first penalty corner for Argentina. Luciana von der Heyde shot the resulting rebound but the Chilean goalie Claudia Schuler cleared the ball without issue. In the 8th minute, a turnover in front of Schuler fell close to the stick of Majo Granatto, who dove with determination to lift Argentina up 1-0. At the 11th minute Denise Krimerman fired a shot across the goal mouth looking to equalize but the Leonas remained in the lead by one.



The second half started with Chilean attack generated by Carolina Garcia, who until now had been the most prominent for both offence and defence. In this quarter Chile obtained their first penalty corner but were unable to capitalize, mostly due to Argentina’s experienced keeper Belén Succi. Succi’s pads denied an air-born strike by Kim Jacob. At the 44th minute Pilar Campoy had a burst of speed down the right side and finished off a rocket of a shot to send Argentina up 2-0.



Chile seemed to find their strides in the final quarter, earning a few penalty corner chances but they were stymied away by Suzzi. The Diablas continued their pressure on the Aregentine area including generating another Kim Jacob chance but it flew high over the cross bar. Seconds to the end of the match, Florencia Habif’s hard stick foul on Urroz was upgraded to a penalty corner. Sofia Walbaum’s deflection converted but it was too late as Argentina takes the victory 2-1 to top Pool B.



WOMEN Pool B: USA vs Mexico (6-0)



Pan American Cup hosts USA put on a set-piece display in their first game against Mexico, winning 6-0 in front of a boisterous and packed crowd. Four penalty corner goals proved to be the difference as the USA join Canada at the top of Pool B following Day 1.



The Americans wasted little time, putting the Mexicans under pressure off the push back. In the 4th minute of play USA’s Kathleen Sharkey unleashed a booming penalty corner strike that echoed off the back boards for the game’s opening goal. Mexican keeper Jesus Castillo denied Ashley Hoffman’s flick from the top of the circle in a penalty corner minutes later but the American attack continued. In the 9th, Michelle Vitesse had a clear sweep at goal, again on a set piece, but the shot was blocked and fell loose at the top of the circle. Ali Froede was there to smash home the rebound and lift the World No. 4 ranked USA up 2-0. Mexico’s only circle entry of the quarter was an open shot on the back hand by Fernanda Oviedo but it was defended well by Hoffman.



The second quarter was much of the same pace as the first with the USA hemming the Mexicans in there end despite some spirited defensive work from Maria and Martlet Correa. In the 17th minute Sharkey finished again from the top of the circle, this time her straight strike was off the turf and hit the backboard and ricocheted straight up into the top of the net for a 3-0 USA lead. Castillo did well to stymie another series of USA corners to keep the defecit to three entering half time.



Jill Witmer opened the second-half scoring, perfectly deflecting a Vitesse penalty corner sweep into the mesh for a 4-0 advantage in the 33rd minute. The USA attack continued as Sharkey’s quick hands freed up space for her in the circle and a defensive scramble resulted in the ball going in for a USA’s fifth goal. Mexico earned a late penalty corner chance but Maria Correa’s shot was blocked by the American defence. Froede buried a penalty corner sweep in the final minute of play to close out the night with a 6-0 victory.



Women’s pool-play matches continue on Aug. 7 with Mexico vs. Brazil (12:00), Uruguay vs. Argentina (17:00) and Canada vs. USA (19:00). Men’s round-robin play continues tomorrow, Aug. 6, with Brazil vs. Canada (10:00), Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico (12:00), Chile vs. Argentina (17:00) and USA vs Venezuela (19:00). All matches are streamed live via USA Field Hockey here and you can stay connected on facebook, Instagram and twitter @panamhockey or online at panamhockey.org.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release