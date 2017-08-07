Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

4 Nations: England defeated by Netherlands

Published on Monday, 07 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 19
England Men suffered a heavy defeat to the Netherlands in their 4 Nations opener in Terrassa in Barcelona.



Mirco Pruijser, Robert Kellerman, Jorrit Croon, Bob de Voogd and a strike from Valentin Verga saw the Netherlands dominate, Barry Middleton scoring England’s consolation strike in the 9-1 defeat.

Inside three minutes the Dutch had raced into a two goal lead through Pruijser’s emphatic strike and Kellerman’s neat deflection.

De Voogd then pounced on a rebound to make it 3-0 and a ferocious reverse stick hit from Verga gave the Netherlands a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Croon grabbed his first goal in the second quarter before Kellerman completed his brace before half time. The third quarter saw England improve and the fifteen minutes were closely contested.

However in the final quarter the dutch turned on the style, scoring three further goals in the final ten minutes. The final action saw Middleton score his 111th international goal.

Up next for England are Germany who they face at 11am UK time on Monday.

England Hockey Board Media release

