

Tommy Alexander saves the flick against France



Scotland defeated France, the highest-ranked team in Men’s EuroHockey Championship II, 2-1 to get their tournament off to a winning start on home soil. A heroic goalkeeping performance and clinical finishing ensured it was Scotland’s day in front of an excellent home support.





It was a very even opening to the match with both teams working to stifle the other. However it was the French who managed to create the first clear openings of the match.



A great save denied France the opening goal when the French tore into the Scots D from the right, and cut it back for the rushing attackers, but Tommy Alexander saved the ball from point blank range, padding it high into the air.



Then Alexander was on hand again to save from point blank range with his leg guards as France pressed for the opener.



Scotland then settled into the match in the second quarter, playing quick hockey. Alan Forsyth and Kenny Bain combined well but found the French defence well marshalled.



Still France looked dangerous and Alexander was again called into making a top save from a penalty corner, saving well with his legs from a low and hard strike at goal.



Then Scotland opened the scoring. Jamie Wong took the ball out wide on the right and fizzed it into the D for Kenny Bain who deflected it home to make it 1-0.



An improvised Scotland penalty corner saw Lee Morton crack a hard shot towards the bottom corner but it hit a Scots foot and France survived.



Then a French attack took advantage of some slack defending but Alexander was on hand to make another excellent reaction save.





Forsyth goal France v Scotland Euros



As the third quarter progressed the French were piling on the pressure. Scotland hit them on the break, Morton showed some tremendous skill to open the French defence and the ball found its way to Alan Forsyth who finished from close range. 2-0.



France continued to attack and Alexander was prompted into a simply outstanding save. On the ground he managed to cover his top left corner and save to keep his clean sheet intact.



Bain nearly scored a third at the start of the final quarter was crowded out in the D in front of goal.



Alexander then made a world-class save when France was awarded a penalty flick. The flick was arrowing for the top left corner before Alexander made a heroic save to put the ball over the bar.



The French did manage to pull one back as the match reached a close when Simon Martin-Brisac converted expertly from close range. It made for a nervy last few minutes for the Scots but it was Scotland’s day and they got off to a winning start on home soil.



Photos by Mark Pugh and Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release