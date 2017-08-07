Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

T&T stickmen bounce back against Mexico

Published on Monday, 07 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 21
Trinidad and Tobago’s hockey men kept their chances alive of a semi-final spot at the Pan Am Cup taking place in the United States with a hard-fought victory over Mexico in their second Pool B match yesterday.



In Lancaster, Pennysylvania, skipper Akim Toussaint literally kept his team alive in the group with his match-winning strike in the 57th minute to silence the determined Mexicans 3-2.

T&T never trailed and took the lead through Kristien Emmanuel in the 14th minute, only for Mexico to hit back through Irvin Chavez in the 35th. But Lyndel Byer put T&T back ahead three minutes later and that is the way it stayed until the 52nd minute when Guillermo Pedraza pulled Mexico level for a second time only for Toussaint to snatch the win for T&T and take them level with Brazil in second on three points behind leaders Canada who followed up their 4-0 shutout of T&T on Friday with a 2-0 win over the Brazilians yesterday.

Trinidad & Tobago Express

