

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. – August 6, 2017 – Following a loss in their opening match Friday night, the U.S. Men’s National Team rebounded in their second pool play game of the men’s Pan America Cup at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. Five different goal scorers added their name to the score sheet and a dominant defensive performance earned the USMNT a 5-0 victory.





“Some areas we clearly were much better [tonight]," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We scored a couple goals obviously, although the passing was a little sloppy at times. A lot of passes were on the backend where we want to pass on the forehand which slowed us down a bit. But overall a win is a win."



Both teams had their share of possessions to open the first quarter. USA pressed first, but could not make anything of their first two offensive possessions. As the battle shifted back and forth down the field, the stalemate was finally broken in the 13th minute when Amar Khokhar (Valencia, Calif.) netted the first goal of the contest of a scramble in front of the net. The red, white and blue kept the pressure on quickly off the restart as they earned their first penalty corner of the contest. A drag flick chance by Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) was denied by Venezuela's goalkeeper Junior Benitez.



Venezuela countered quickly to start the second period with a break down the near side but USA was there to force the stop. Back down the other end, USA’s earned a second penalty corner and the chance was deflected away. A third and fourth penalty corner for USA followed a flurry of offensive strikes in the 25th minute. Although unsuccessful in both corner attempts, Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) pocketed the team’s second goal of the night sending the ball high into the net seconds later. Venezuela quickly regrouped with multiple chances in the final minutes of the half, but ultimately could not penetrate a swift defensive effort by USA. The halftime score stood at USA 2, Venezuela 0.



In the second half, USA maintained possession patiently waiting for an opening by swinging the ball from sideline to sideline. Patience paid off in the 38th minute as Alexander Grassi (Brookeville, Md.) backhanded a shot into the net for the 3-0 lead. The team wasted no time in controlling the ball yet again, and in the 44th minute Kaeppelar was able to extend the USA lead after beating two defenders and putting it past Venezuela's Bentiez. With the clock ticking down, Venezuela penetrated the circle but with no support they quickly lost the ball to round out the third quarter.



In the final quarter, Venezuela continued to be tested on the defensive end and came up successful in warding off a USA penalty corner. Moments later in the 51st minute, Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.) converted on a hard shot that he buried in the right corner of the goal to make it 5-0. Venezuela responded catching an aerial ball deep and took it into the circle, forcing USA's goalkeeper Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.) to make the clear. Still relentless and hungry to find the goal, Venezuela matched USA step by step up and down the field late in the match. Despite the late surge USA was able to clear possession back to the offense end kill the remaining time.



“Compliments to Venezuela," commented Kaeppeler. "They gave it their all, a good job on defense. We focused on being more concentrated than we were in the Argentina game, and tried not to make the same mistakes again and take it step by step, quarter by quarter.”



The team appeared much more disciplined according to Wiese in comparison to the team's opening loss to top FIH Hero World Ranked Argentina. The discussion coming in to the game was to stick to the task at hand. It proved successful tonight as the win set the USMNT up for a critical matchup against Chile in terms of placement in the top two spots in pool play.



“We are going to watch some video," add Wiese. "Eat first tonight, relax a little bit and then the staff and I will start watching the video. You can be sure we will spend a lot of time watching and be prepared on Tuesday.”



The USMNT concludes pool play on Tuesday, August 8 against Chile at 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the teams live in Lancaster, Pa. through the Support USA ticket package, while supplies last. Additional packages and single game tickets are also available by clicking here, and will be available for purchase at the door.



Games will also be streamed online on usafieldhockey.com. Click here for a full event program and broadcast details. #PAC2017 #CaptureTheCup



USFHA media release