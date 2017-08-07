2017 Pan American Cups - August 4-13



Ali Baggott







MEN Pool B: Brazil vs. Canada (0-2)



Canada came away with a 2-0 victory over Brazil on Day 2 of the Pan American Cup but it took over two quarters for them to get one by Brazilian keeper Rodrigo Faustino. Floris van Son and Keegan Pereira each got on the board for the Canadians. The last time these two matched up Brazil lost to Canada in a shootout after a scoreless draw in the semifinal of the 2015 Pan American Games.





The opening quarter was a fast-paced and physical match up. Neither team gave up much in terms of circle entries, let alone shots and while Canada maintained most of the possession the ball spent most of its time being traded in midfield. A scoreless opening frame was well indicative of the conservative attack of both sides. Canada’s offence started to squeeze Brazil back into their half but Yuri van der Heijden and Lucas Paixao did well to limit the circle entries. In the 22nd minute Balraj Panesar slid a pass past Brazil keeper Rodrigo Faustino but a sliding Harbir Sidhu was unable to connect.



Patience paid dividends as Keegan Pereira’s skill clinic in the Brazilian circle gave Canada their opening penalty corner chance in the 25th minute but Gordie Johnston’s flick was deflected wide. Minutes later Johnston squeezed a pass through to Floris van Son and at a sharp angle his back-hand shot was steered away calmly by the outstretched glove of Brazil keeper Faustino. A lack of attack seemed to bother Brazil very little as their experience in defence proved valuable to keep the game scoreless entering half time.



Brenden Bissett has Canada’s best chances to break the deadlock. Faustino looked superb, first saving Bissett’s deflection then denying the close-range rebound all in the 35th minute. Just three minutes later the Canadians earned their second penalty corner of the game. Faustino made two-consecutive saves off the top of the battery but van Son was finally there to put in the rebound for a 1-0 Canada lead.



To open the fourth quarter Joaquin Lopez earned Brazil’s first penalty corner but Canadian defender Johnston calmly made the save at the post on a Matheus Borges low flick. In the 51st minute Pereira’s 3D skills on the left baseline freed him up and his intended pass across was deflected in by the Brazilian defence for a 2-0 Canadian lead. Faustino was called to action a few more times before the final whistle as Canada nabs another three points in Pool B with a 2-0 win.



MEN Pool B: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico (3-2)



The second game of the day was so far, the closest of the 2017 Pan American Cup.



Pool B, Trinidad & Tobago edged Mexico 3-2 and won the first match in Lancaster.



Akim Toussaint was in charge of breaking the match by pushing the ball over the goalkeeper. His celebration was a true reflection of his wishes to win this match and keep his team on track.



Glen Francis, Trinidad & Tobago’s Coach put forward a game based on Kwan Brown experience who on several occasions was able to project himself as a striker and to cause several chances for a goal. Another outstanding player of this team was Kristien Emmanuel, who led the offensive, took advantage of a series of rebounds in the area, and found the opportunity to score the first goal.



Continuing with an offensive approach, TTO tried to increase the number of attacks, leaving open spaces that Mexico was able to take advantage of efficiently. At 35 'after a great individual action of Daniel Rangel ended with a shot in height, taken advantage of by Irvin Chavez and tied the game.



At 38 'the game entered a fast pace. Lyndell Byer was in the right place to catch a lost ball in the area and score 2-1 to seal the third quarter.



The tension in the field increased in the fourth quarter and the referees decided to calm the anxieties by applying yellow and green cards. 52 minutes into the match, after a great move Guillermo Pedraza scored a goal and tied the game.



Mexico mad a mistake and Trinidad & Tobago took advantage of it. After a perfect pass from Kristien Emmanuel, Akim Toussaint scooped the ball over the goalkeeper. Final Result 3-2 Trinidad & Tobago.



Extra Info: The last time both teams played against in a Pan American Cup was in 2009 in Santiago de Chile, where Trinidad surpassed Mexico 5-3 in the 5th and 6th place match. Outside of this tournament, at Rio's Test Event in 2015 the results were: TTO 9-2 and 3-1.



MEN Pool A: Chile vs. Argentina (2-9)



Gonzalo Peillat proved why he is the world’s best from the top of the circle, scoring four goals on penalty corners as Argentina beat their South American rivals Chile 9-2 in Pool A play. Vicente Goni and Vicente Martin scored the consolation goals for Chile.



The World No. 1-ranked Leones wasted no time scoring back-to-back goals in the 6th and 7th minute. Argentina’s opening goal came when Matias Rey was able to cut a 40-yard into the circle to the stick of Matias Paredes whose shot was drilled into the bottom corner. Less than a minute later Peillat, penalty corner ace, let rip a flick glove side into the mesh past Chilean keeper Adrian Henriquez to double his team’s lead.



Against the run of the play Chile was able to break any hopes of an Argentine shutout. Chile’s Vicente Goni took a quick free hit inside the 23-m area and weaved his way through a planted Argentine defence only to beat keeper Agustin Abratte with a little flick in the 15th minute. Goni’s timely finish cut Argentina’s lead to 2-1 entering the first break.



After a series of attacks that were spoiled by the Chilean defence led by Axel Richter and keeper Henriquez, Argentina were finally able to find a third goal. Agustin Mazzilli send a booming pass out of the backfield to find Lucas Vila at the top of the circle. Vila’s magical reception turned his defender on a dime to set up a shot on the backhand that blazed into the backboard for a 3-1 Argentina advantage. Peillat displayed why he was the leading scorer at the 2016 Olympics after he scored two more penalty corner flicks in the 23rd and 29th minute to make it 5-1 by half time.



Agustin Araya came into net for Chile in the second half and denied a Peillat flick and a hard attempt by Pedro Ibarra but moments later Vila’s diving deflection lifted the Olympic Champions up 6-1. Martin Rodriguez sprung Richardo Achondo for Chile’s first attack of the second half but the resulting shot was blocked by Peillat. In the 43rd minute Ignacio Ortiz sent an 80-yard aerial to Maico Casella. Casella’s quick pass across the circle found a diving Marc Ganly for a 7-1 Argentina lead. After a wave of Argentine attack Chile were able to generate a penalty corner in the other end. The resulting penalty stroke call was buried by Vicente Martin to give Chile their second goal, down 7-2. Ortiz finished a rebound that hit the post off a Vila shot to make it 8-2, while Peillat finished his own penalty corner rebound to finish with four goals and a final score of 9-2.



MEN Pool A: USA vs. Venezuela (5-0)



In their first-ever encounter the USA men put away Venezuela 5-0 with five different goal scorers. Despite the score margin without Venezuelan keeper Junior Benitez’s instincts between the pipes it could have been a much bigger defecit. USA move to third in Pool A behind Argentina and Chile.



It took nearly the entire first quarter for the two teams to get settled and while USA seemed to control possession Venezuela did well to deny space in their circle. In the 13th minute the Americans were able to capitalize when 18-year-old Amardeep Khokhar had a give-and-go setup with Sean Cicchi to lift the home team 1-0. USA had a chance to double their lead on a penalty corner but Aki Kaeppeler’s flick was saved on the line by Venezuelan defender Yordano Castro.



Venezuela did well to stymie two well-executed USA corners including a save on the line, again by Castro, and then a high flick saved well by the glove of keeper Junior Benitez. In the 20th minute a free hit play found Cicchi on the left baseline and with a composed sense of urgency he flipped the ball under the bar and into the mesh for a 2-0 USA lead.



USA captain Ajai Dhadwal set up Alexander Grassi for their team’s third goal. Grassi’s quick spin in the circle allowed him room to finish on a back-hand sweep in the 38th minute. Youngster Khokhar was an impressive spark up front for the Americans but Venezuelan defenders Dixon Abreu, Martin Lucena and Castro provided a difficult presence. Kaeppeler extended USA’s lead after a solo mission saw him eliminate three defenders and calmly lift the ball into the mesh for a 4-0 advantage. Tyler Sundeen buried a strike from the top of the circle after a quickly taken free hit to put the Americans up by five. USA will now prepare to play Chile for a spot in the semifinals.



The final day for men’s pool play is on Aug. 8 with Pool B’s Trinidad and Tobago vs. Brazil (10:00), Canada vs. Mexico (17:00) and Pool A’s Argentina vs. Venezuela (12:00) and USA vs. Chile (19:00). Men’s semifinal cross-overs between the top two teams in each pool will take place on Aug. 10.All matches are streamed live via USA Field Hockey here and you can stay connected on facebook, Instagram and twitter @panamhockey or online at panamhockey.org.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release