Holly MacNeil







Former Australian hockey captain and dual Olympian Kevin Carton sadly passed away on Thursday, 3 August 2017.





Kevin graduated from Trinity College in 1951, was in one of the first teams to play against Wesley in 1961, and was Hotspurs captain in 1971.



Kevin made his debut for Australia at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne on Friday 23 November, going on to play 26 matches for his country including playing at the 1960 Rome Olympics.



Along with his commitment to hockey, Kevin was a leading figure in the travel industry and in 1995 became chairman of the board of the board of the Western Australian Tourism Commission.



At the time, then Premier Richard Court said: “Mr. Carton is a well-known Western Australian who was an outstanding sportsman - a dual Olympian and Australian hockey captain - and who has more than 40 years' experience in the airline and hotel industries."



Honouring his contribution to hockey, Kevin was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 1999, the Order of Australia Medal in 2000, and the Australian Centenary Award for both his services to tourism and hockey.



Kevin is survived by his wife Annette, children Romilly, Jeremy and Tim, daughter-in-law Julie, and grandchildren Luke, Dan and Ella. On behalf of the entire hockey community, Hockey Australia offers our sincere condolences to the family of Kevin Carton.



Funeral Details

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 3 Salvado Road, Subiaco (opposite St. John of God Hospital).



2.30 pm Tuesday 8th August



Hockey Australia media release