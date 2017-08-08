Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Applications for South African Men's National Hockey Coach

Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
The South African Hockey Association is calling for applications for the position of the men’s national hockey coach.



Each applicant must complete the application form and submit a short CV.

Your Application and CV must be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Application Form

An interim coach will be appointed for 2017 Africa Cup for Nations in October.

Closing date for applications:  Friday 18 August 2017

SA Hockey Association media release

