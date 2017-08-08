By Jugjet Singh





VAN HUIZEN



NATIONAL chief coach Stephen van Huizen said Baljit Singh Charun has contributed immensely for the last 10 years, but fell a few rungs to younger players recently, and that's why he was placed in the development squad.





Baljit was then moved to train with the indoor hockey team preparing for the Sea Games, and when he failed to be selected, he quit the sport for good on Monday.



"He has always been a hardworking player, serious in training and never had any issues with any of us (team management) and that's why I was surprised to read that he felt that I was avoiding him.



"Anyway, I called Baljit and spoke to him and explained the situation where a few players moved up the rung and he had to be placed in the development squad and then indoor hockey.



"Maybe there was miscommunication between both of us as I was busy training the field hockey players while Baljit was with the indoor squad.



"Actually I had wanted to meet up with him after the Sea Games to discuss his future, but since he has quit, I wish him all the best," said van Huizen.



On Monday, Baljit had said that there is no more reason for him to hang around the training squad, as Stephen ven Huizen kept avoiding him regarding his future plans.



"No such thing. Our paths crossed several times and there were no issues between us.



"Anyway, he gave his best for the nation whenever he was called up and never disappointed. He was also one of the best first runners (in penalty corners) we had.



"However, some of the younger players caught up, and then overtook him and that's a natural process (in any sport)," said van Huizen.



