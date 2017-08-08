

England v Ireland in Johannesburg



Reigning champions England have announced their 18-women squad that will travel to the Netherlands to contest the Rabo EuroHockey Championships.





The tournament runs from the 19 to the 27 August at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam where England will be hoping to retain their crown after victory in London in 2015.



England impressed in their last tournament with a third place finish at the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg, securing their place at the World League Finals in November to be held in New Zealand.



David Ralph has selected the squad and will lead the campaign in Amsterdam, while Danny Kerry continues his rest and recovery after suffering a heart attack during the World League Semi Finals in South Africa.



Ahead of the tournament, Ralph said: “We are really looking forward to the EuroHockey Championships, which will be an exciting and tough tournament. The level of competition at these Championships is always high and there are a number of good teams competing to win it.



“Following on from our performances at the recent World League semi final in Johannesburg, we are relishing the opportunity and challenge that awaits us as we look to continue our progression as a group.”



England face world number seven side Germany, 16th placed Ireland and 17th placed Scotland in pool B while the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the Czech Republic make up the four sides in pool A.



All matches from both the men’s and women’s EuroHockey Championships will be shown between the 18 and 27 August from Amsterdam live on BT Sport with full listings and timings to follow.



1. Giselle Ansley

2. Sophie Bray

3. Alex Danson (C)

4. Emily Defroand

5. Sarah Haycroft

6. Maddie Hinch

7. Jo Hunter

8. Hannah Martin

9. Shona McCallin

10. Lily Owsley

11. Ellie Rayer

12. Zoe Shipperley

13. Amy Tennant

14. Anna Toman

15. Susannah Townsend

16. Laura Unsworth

17. Hollie Webb

18. Nicola White



Fixtures:



Saturday 19th August - England v Ireland 1.45pm UK Time

Sunday 20th August - England v Germany 4.45pm UK Time

Tuesday 22nd August - England v Scotland 11.30am UK Time



England Hockey Board Media release