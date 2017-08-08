Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England women announce squad for EuroHockey Championships

Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2017 10:00
England v Ireland in Johannesburg

Reigning champions England have announced their 18-women squad that will travel to the Netherlands to contest the Rabo EuroHockey Championships.



The tournament runs from the 19 to the 27 August at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam where England will be hoping to retain their crown after victory in London in 2015.

England impressed in their last tournament with a third place finish at the World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg, securing their place at the World League Finals in November to be held in New Zealand.

David Ralph has selected the squad and will lead the campaign in Amsterdam, while Danny Kerry continues his rest and recovery after suffering a heart attack during the World League Semi Finals in South Africa.

Ahead of the tournament, Ralph said: “We are really looking forward to the EuroHockey Championships, which will be an exciting and tough tournament. The level of competition at these Championships is always high and there are a number of good teams competing to win it.

“Following on from our performances at the recent World League semi final in Johannesburg, we are relishing the opportunity and challenge that awaits us as we look to continue our progression as a group.”

England face world number seven side Germany, 16th placed Ireland and 17th placed Scotland in pool B while the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the Czech Republic make up the four sides in pool A.

All matches from both the men’s and women’s EuroHockey Championships will be shown between the 18 and 27 August from Amsterdam live on BT Sport with full listings and timings to follow.

1. Giselle Ansley
2. Sophie Bray
3. Alex Danson (C)
4. Emily Defroand
5. Sarah Haycroft
6. Maddie Hinch
7. Jo Hunter
8. Hannah Martin
9. Shona McCallin
10. Lily Owsley
11. Ellie Rayer
12. Zoe Shipperley
13. Amy Tennant
14. Anna Toman
15. Susannah Townsend
16. Laura Unsworth
17. Hollie Webb
18. Nicola White

Fixtures:

Saturday 19th August - England v Ireland 1.45pm UK Time
Sunday 20th August - England v Germany 4.45pm UK Time
Tuesday 22nd August - England v Scotland 11.30am UK Time

England Hockey Board Media release

