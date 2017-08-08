



England bounced back from defeat to the Netherlands with a 3-0 victory over Germany at the 4 Nations in Spain.





Goals from Chris Griffiths, David Condon and Phil Roper sealed the win for England who responded well after a 9-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday.



England flew out the traps and in just the fourth minute took the lead as Griffiths struck his 13th international goal. Both sides were well matched and a fine double save from George Pinner ensured England kept their lead heading into the first break.



There continued to be little between the sides with both defences working well to prevent any clear cut chances. The best effort of the second quarter belonged to England when Phil Roper crashed a shot on target from a tight angle, it was kicked away and a goalmouth scramble was eventually cleared.



After the half-time break another tight quarter followed with both sides largely cancelling each other out, Germany carved out the best chance which fell to Timm Haase but Pinner was quickly off his line to smother the effort.



Shortly before the final break England extended their lead through Condon. A drag flick was well saved but flew high up in the air, it dropped perfectly to Condon on the right hand post who volleyed into the net.



In the final quarter with time running out for Germany they elected for a kicking back, however England pounced on the counter attack allowing Ian Sloan to cross to Phil Roper to deflect into an empty goal and seal the win.



Next up for England are hosts Spain on Wednesday at 12pm UK time.



England starting XI: George Pinner (C), Brendan Creed, Liam Sanford, Henry Weir, Michael Hoare, David Ames, Barry Middleton, Christopher Griffiths, Phil Roper, Sam Ward, David Condon



Subs (Used): Ollie Willars, Ian Sloan, Mark Gleghorne, David Goodfield, James Gall, Jonathan Griffiths



Subs (Not used): Harry Gibson (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release