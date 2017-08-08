

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. – Donning the full red kit, the U.S. Women’s National Team hit the turf in their second pool play match of the 2017 women’s Pan American Cup against northern neighbors No. 19 Canada. A goal in the first minute of the match by USA was matched by Canada at the start of the third and neither team could break the deadlock as the final score stood at 1-1.





"Canada did their homework and played more defensively then they normally do," said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. "When we were not 100% on the ball and struggled with our first touch, we allowed them to get a lot of contact and that stopped the flow of the game. They defended well and we didn't have the ability today to eliminate as much as I would have liked, which is unfortunate."



Quick off the start, USA took possession into their attacking side and used smart passes to earn a penalty corner just a minute into the game. USA converted on the chance when the ball was swept down to Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) on the right post who extended and deflected it in to give USA an early 1-0 lead. Circle entries for both teams were present the rest of the quarter as neither team could find a positive result.



Similar play continued in the second as both teams shared possession. Canada’s skillful control was shut down as USA closed the forward channels. Ali Froede (Burke, Va.) made a prime intercept hustling hard for a ball that limited a potential threat for Canada. At the 15th minute mark, Canada took the ball to the other end of the field where they produced a flurry of chances that were absorbed and cleared by Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) and the USA defensive unit. The half closed as USA pushed forward with the score USA 1, Canada 0.



At the start of the third quarter, Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) used her speed to find room and rip a hard shot on goal. Canada continued to halt USA’s attacking presence and in the 34th minute a collective defensive effort by Canada turned to instant offense leading to a penalty corner. Canada’s Rachel Donohoe perfectly deflected the ball into the goal to make it 1-1. The back and forth battle and result of double turnovers continued for the remainder of the quarter as both teams looked to break the locked score.



With the final 15-minutes to change the score line, both teams fought and hustled from the starting whistle. Play started off between the 25 yard lines with possession shared equally. USA had an opportune moment when three Canada players received 5-minute yellow cards in a three-minute span giving USA a huge advantage on the field. The final five minutes displayed an exciting show as USA fought until the end but came up short of the go ahead goal. The final score stood at USA 1, Canada 1.



"We played very rushed in the fourth quarter and were forced to hit direct," commented Schopman. "What we normally do is be patient like what we displayed when we were at World League [Semifinals] and even though we were tied we felt pressured."



The U.S. Women’s National Team will face No. 41 Brazil on Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET in their final pool play match.



USFHA media release