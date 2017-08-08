2017 Pan American Cups - August 4-13





Canada's Rachel Donohoe celebrates scoring in Canada vs. USA. Photo Yan Huckendubler



On the second day of Pan American Cup competition Mexico beat Brazil for their first win of the tournament. Argentina toppled Uruguay to take the top of Pool A, while USA and Canada battled it out in an exciting 1-1 draw.





Pool B WOMEN - Mexico vs. Brazil (1-0)



The third day of qualifying matches in Lancaster began with Mexico's victory over Brazil, a result that places them on the 3rd position in Group B. The only goal of the match arrived on 40 'with a low and cross shot by captain Marlet Correa.



Mexico, took the initiative and attacked but Fernanda Oviedo, Sluis, Peralta and Machado dos Santos, Brazilian did a great job. Mexico continued to dominate the game, but it was Brazil who was closer to open the score. At 21 'a good move from Thalia Cabral assited Helena Bertolaza who deflected the ball. This was the closest opportunity that Ignacio Lopez's team had to score.



During the second half of the match, climatic conditions complicated the game, however in the third quarter the score changed. At 40 'Mexico gets their first penalty corner. With a great combination between Marlet correa and Ana Juárez Mexico gets their first goal.



In the fourth period Brazil was not able to capitalize their penalty corner, but they try to Keep up their defensive game. Úrsula Machado dos Santos was proof of this when she stopped Mexico from a second goal.



The last attacks were for Mexico with Correa and Lacheno, without effectiveness. The final result was Mexico 1-0. Arely Castellanos, Mexican coach said "We won, but WE didnt play well. We will work to improve for our next match, looking forward for the classification ".



Pool A WOMEN - Uruguay vs. Argentina (0-6)



Argentina grabbed their second win of the Pan American Cup beating Uruguay 6-0 on Day 2. Despite the score line Uruguay keeper Rosanna Paselle kept the damage to a minimum while Argentina did receive goals from each of Julieta Jankunas, Delfina Merino, Noel Barrionuevo, Agostina Alonso and Martina Cavallero.



It didn’t take long for the Leonas to display their offensive lethality as Magdalena Fernandez created Argentina’s opening and first of nine first-half penalty corners. Unsuccessful on the first three flick attempts from Julia Gomes, Jankunas started the scoring train on a smash from the top of the circle in the 7th minute in free play. Down 1-0, Uruguay faced another wave of corners but they were all chased down well by captain Agustina Nieto. Merino was able to capitalize on a broken down penalty corner in the 17th minute, flicking the loose ball over Uruguay keeper Paselle for a 2-0 Argentina lead.



In the second quarter, Uruguay’s Maria Teresa Viana Ache utilized her individual skills to gain the left side of the Argentine circle and ultimately earn the Cimarronas a penalty corner. The flick from Agustina Taborda forced Argentina keeper Maria Mutio to make a diving glove save. In the 23rd minute veteran flicker Noel Barrionuevo’s penalty corner flick was booked for goal but a defender’s body in the way put Barrionuevo to the penalty stroke spot. She made no mistake, powering the ball into the bottom corner to lift Argentina 3-0.



Uruguay stacked their circle in the second half making it very crowded for any open chances at goal. Uruguay’s only real attack came from solo runs from Carolina Mutilva and Paula Carvalho but their efforts didn’t make it much further than the half way line. The Leonas were held off the board for the third quarter thanks to the quick reactions of keeper Paselle. The Uruguayan keeper denied Merino’s back-hand shot in the 39th minute and Jankunas’ forehand smash in the 40th.



Argentina certainly had their chances in the second half but it took second efforts to beat Paselle. In the 51st minute Barrionuevo’s penalty corner flick was saved by Paselle yet again but the rebound fell to Alonso whose hard shot squeezed in from a tight angle for a 4-0 lead. Cavallero scored from a tight angle on the other post just moments later to extend their lead to five. In the 55th minute Merino received a pass in the circle and in an cleverly popped the ball up and batted it out of the air on her back hand but the ball rang off the post. In the final minute of the game Barrionuevo’s drag flick was saved on the line by Taborda but the follow up shot hit her in the body putting Barrionuevo to the spot again for a 6-0 lead and final score.



Pool B WOMEN - Canada vs. USA (1-1)



The No. 19-ranked Canadians pushed the World No. 4 USA team to their max through 60 minutes of play taking points away from them in a 1-1 draw. It was a night of set pieces as Amanda Magadan deflected in for USA in the opening minute, while Rachel Donohoe buried a penalty corner chance for Canada in the third quarter.



The final day of women's pool play continues on Aug. 9 with Chile vs. Urugay (12:00), Mexico vs. Canada (17:00) and USA vs. Brazil (19:00). The top two in each pool will qualify for the semifinals on Aug. 11, while the finals are on Aug. 13. All matches are streamed live via USA Field Hockey here and you can stay connected on facebook, Instagram and twitter @panamhockey or online at panamhockey.org.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release