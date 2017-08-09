By Naledi Lemogang





Hockey natioanl teams will end 2017 without playing a game



Botswana Hockey Association (BHA) president, Unaswi Matebu faces a testing time as the hockey national teams will end 2017 without playing a game. BHA cites lack of finance and Matebu said they are forced to dig into their pockets to finance the sport’s activities.





Matebu told Mmegi Sport yesterday that they face major financial challenges, which have forced them to skip international competitions. She said it is difficult to secure funding for hockey as it remains unpopular.



“We are going to finish this year without any international competition because we do not have money nor sponsors to assist us with travel expenses.



The fact that we missed the most important Africa hockey competition in February disadvantaged us,” Matebu said. She said they are also going to miss another international competition coming in October and probably finish the whole year without any international event.



Matebu said failure to attend the international competition hinders the growth of the sport and also it disadvantages them in their search for sponsors as investors are looking for active codes.



“The grant we get from the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) is not enough to assist us take part in international



events. However, we continue to search for funds that will assist national teams to participate internationally,” she said.



Matebu said local clubs host inter-club tournaments to keep themselves active and focused in order to continue playing the sport in the country.



The UB ORYX Hockey Club will participate in the annual Africa Inter-club tournaments to be held in December at a venue to be decided and the competition will give the players international exposure.



The team’s coach, Robert Tonhoro said they intend to take both the men and women’s teams to the competition, which will mean travelling with 30 players.



“My players are always active in local inter club tournaments despite the failure of the national team to participate in international events. They are considered the best in the country because they always do well in local competitions therefore they will continue training towards the competitions,” he said.



Mmegi Online