Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

100 days until Hockey World League Final

Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments



Today marks a major milestone on the road to the Hockey World League Final, with just 100 days until the event opens in Auckland.



The world’s top eight qualified women’s teams will descend on the Harbour Hockey Stadium for 10 days of action packed hockey from 17-26 November.

From Tuesday 15th August exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketek for valued members of the Hockey New Zealand community before tickets open to the general public on 22nd August.

Any ticket purchases will also have the chance to win prizes for your local club, simply enter your club name in the codeword field at the point of purchase and go in the draw to win one of five fantastic packages.

General admission tickets as well as corporate hospitality packages will be on sale through the Ticketek website (www.ticketek.co.nz) from 10:00am on 15th August.

Please note your exclusive pre-sale promo code is:

HOCKEY

The Hockey World League Final is the culmination of four competition rounds played over two years, giving nations from all over the world a chance to compete for the overall championship.

As hosts the Vantage Black Sticks Women gain automatic qualification (despite also qualifying outright), while the other seven competitors have been determined by results at this year’s Hockey World League Semi Finals in Brussels and Johannesburg.

The Vantage Black Sticks are joined in Pool A by seven-time World Cup winners Netherlands, USA (world ranking 4th) and Korea (world ranking 9th).

Defending Hockey World League champions Argentina contest Pool B alongside Rio Olympic gold medalists England, Germany (Rio bronze medalists) and China (world ranking 8th).

Further event details and information on the Hockey World League Final is available on the International Hockey Federation (FIH) website www.fih.ch

HOCKEY WORLD LEAGUE FINAL (Women)

Harbour Hockey Stadium – 17-26 November

NOVEMBER 17th

6:00pm
8:00pm

POOL A
POOL A

USA vs Korea
Vantage Black Sticks vs Netherlands

NOVEMBER 18th

12:00pm
2:00pm
6:00pm
8:00pm

POOL B
POOL B
POOL A
POOL A

England vs Germany
Argentina vs China
Vantage Black Sticks vs Korea
USA vs Netherlands

NOVEMBER 19th

6:00pm
8:00pm

POOL B
POOL B

Germany vs China
Argentina vs England

NOVEMBER 20th

6:00pm
8:00pm

POOL A
POOL A

Netherlands vs Korea
Vantage Black Sticks vs USA

NOVEMBER 21st

6:00pm
8:00pm

POOL B
POOL B

Germany vs Argentina
England vs China

NOVEMBER 22nd

6:00pm
8:15pm

QUARTER FINAL
QUARTER FINAL

TBC
TBC

NOVEMBER 23rd

6:00pm
8:15pm

QUARTER FINAL
QUARTER FINAL

TBC
TBC

NOVEMBER 24th

6:00pm
8:15pm

CLASSIFICATION
SEMI FINAL

TBC
TBC

NOVEMBER 25th

6:00pm
8:15pm

CLASSIFICATION
SEMI FINAL

TBC
TBC

NOVEMBER 26th

6:00pm
8:15pm

BRONZE MEDAL
FINAL

TBC
TBC

 Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.