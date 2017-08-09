



Scotland made it two wins from two with a comfortable 6-1 win over Portugal in their second match of Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow. The Scots have almost qualified for the semi-finals and currently top Pool A on six points.





It took Scotland just 28 seconds to open the scoring. The Scots broke into the D from the right and Lee Morton struck from a tight angle to make it 1-0.



It was nearly two nil a short while later with Morton against causing all sorts of problems on the left, but the ball bobbled wide with Nick Parkes bearing down on goal.



Portugal found an equaliser in the second quarter. Luis Taveres finished from close range in the third phase of a penalty corner to level the scores.



Scotland very quickly responded and Kenny Bain scored to restore Scotland’s lead. Bain surged into the D and used Gordon McIntyre as a decoy before sliding the ball under the goalkeeper into the back of the net.







The Scots dictated the play as half time approached. They were rewarded with a goal after they were awarded a penalty stroke. Alan Forsyth stepped up to strike and buried the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1.



After the break Scotland continued to dominate play but the Portugal defence was a tough nut to crack. A fourth goal would eventually come for Scotland and it was Alan Forsyth who struck. A good first touch took Forsyth away from his marker and he finished nicely on the reverse to make it 4-1.



Forsyth had his hat trick in the fourth quarter; a superb cross pitch pass by Gavin Byers for Jamie Wong opened up the pass for Forsyth who scored from close range.



As the game came to a close a well-earned second goal for Morton completed the scoring, giving Scotland a fine 6-1 win.



Photos by Mark Pugh and Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release