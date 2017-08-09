Written by Justin Bowie







Czech Republic 1-1 Russia



Russia and the Czech Republic shared the spoils in a closely contested 1-1 draw.





The Russians controlled the early stages of the game, however were unable to find an opening goal despite coming close with several penalty corners.



The Czechs took advantage of this, with Lukas Plochy finding the net after a scramble in the penalty area to send them into a 1-0 lead.



After half-time, Russia pushed for an equaliser, and began to bombard the Czechs towards the end of the third quarter. Nevertheless, the Czech Republic were resilient in defence, and headed into the final quarter with their lead intact.



The game got feisty and Russia took advantage of two Czech yellow cards, finding an equaliser through Mikhail Proskuriakov.



Neither side was able to find a winner, with the game finishing all level in the end.







Switzerland 0-9 Wales



Wales recorded a sublime 9-0 win over Switzerland in their second EuroHockey Championship II Pool B game.



Wales were the more dominant side from the early stages of the game, however they initially struggled to create any clear chances.



Owain Dolan-Grey found the net just after the second quarter of the first half resumed, and the Welsh headed into half-time with a narrow lead.



As the second half commenced, Wales started to play with more confidence, and added two more goals to their tally, courtesy of James Kyriakides and James Carson.



James Kyriakides then found a second goal to make it 4-0 before the end of the third quarter.



A demoralised Switzerland side then collapsed, with Wales adding a further five goals to their tally. Carson added three to his tally, finishing with an impressive four for the afternoon.



Photos by Mark Pugh and Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release