Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Day 2 – Men’s EuroHockey Championship II

Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

Written by Justin Bowie



Czech Republic 1-1 Russia

Russia and the Czech Republic shared the spoils in a closely contested 1-1 draw.



The Russians controlled the early stages of the game, however were unable to find an opening goal despite coming close with several penalty corners.

The Czechs took advantage of this, with Lukas Plochy finding the net after a scramble in the penalty area to send them into a 1-0 lead.

After half-time, Russia pushed for an equaliser, and began to bombard the Czechs towards the end of the third quarter. Nevertheless, the Czech Republic were resilient in defence, and headed into the final quarter with their lead intact.

The game got feisty and Russia took advantage of two Czech yellow cards, finding an equaliser through Mikhail Proskuriakov.

Neither side was able to find a winner, with the game finishing all level in the end.



Switzerland 0-9 Wales

Wales recorded a sublime 9-0 win over Switzerland in their second EuroHockey Championship II Pool B game.

Wales were the more dominant side from the early stages of the game, however they initially struggled to create any clear chances.

Owain Dolan-Grey found the net just after the second quarter of the first half resumed, and the Welsh headed into half-time with a narrow lead.

As the second half commenced, Wales started to play with more confidence, and added two more goals to their tally, courtesy of James Kyriakides and James Carson.

James Kyriakides then found a second goal to make it 4-0 before the end of the third quarter.

A demoralised Switzerland side then collapsed, with Wales adding a further five goals to their tally. Carson added three to his tally, finishing with an impressive four for the afternoon.

Photos by Mark Pugh and Duncan Gray

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.