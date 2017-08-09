Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey men into Pan Am Cup semis

Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
COUNTER-ATTACK: T&T’s Jordan Viera, top, beats the challenge of Brazil’s Matheus Ferreira and surges forward. Watching, partly hidden behind Viera is his teammate Tariq Marcano. —Photo courtesy: PAHF/Jan Huckendubler

THE NATIONAL men’s hockey squad has fought its way to the the final four of the Pan American Cup in Philadelphia, battling to a 2-1 victory over Brazil yesterday to finish second in Pool B of the eight-team championship.



The T&T stickmen, rated number 33 by the FIH (International Hockey Federation) now face the daunting prospect of taking on world number one Argentina in the first of the semi-finals at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Regardless of the outcome, however, T&T would remain focused on a top-three finish, so victory in the playoff for third and fourth places on Saturday would alleviate the pain of any adverse result in tomorrow’s semis.

A bronze medal finish would be enough to qualify the Glen Francis-trained squad for next year’s Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast and by finishing in the top six, T&T have already qualified for the next Pan American Cup in 2021.

Playing at the Spooky Nook in Lancaster, T&T went ahead through Marcus Pascal in the 26th minute and held that lead until the 41st when Bruno Sousa levelled for the Brazilians from a penalty corner.

Trinidad & Tobago Express

