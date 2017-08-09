Nigel Simon





T&T’s Kwandwane Browne, left, is confronted by Brazil’s Bruno Bitencourt during their Pool B match of the 2017 Pan American Cup Men’s Championship at USA Field Hockey Sports, Spooky Nook, Pennsylvania, USA, yesterday. T&T won 2-1 to finish second in the group and advance to the semi-finals against Argentina on Thursday. Photo by:Yan Huckendubler



Teenager Teague Marcano was the toast of his older T&T “Calypso Stickmen” team-mates after he netted the match winner in a 2-1 defeat of Mexico. It was the teams final preliminary match at the Pan American Cup Men’s Championship at USA Field Hockey Sports, Spooky Nook, Pennsylvania, USA, yesterday.





With the win, the Glen Francis-coached T&T men ended second in the four-team pool B campaign with six points and a 2-1 record, three behind Canada, while Brazil ended with a 1-2 record and three points followed by winless Mexicans.



Going into the match, the Akim Toussaint-led T&T needed to win as they trailed the Brazilians on goal-difference with both teams having 1-1 records.



After a goalless first 15-minutes quarter, the “Calypso Stickmen” ranked 33rd in the world, four below Brazil were first to break the deadlock when Marcus Pascal, one of six 19-year-olds in the squad scored in the 26th minutes in his ninth senior appearance, after which T&T held firm until the half-time interval.



Against the run of play, Brazil drew level when Bruno Sousa deflected a penalty corner set play past T&T goalkeeper Andrey Rocke for a -1-1 score at the end of the third quarter.



But the Brazilians joy was short-lived as the 17-year-old Marcano restored T&T’s lead two minutes into the final period after which Toussaint’s men marshaled by the experienced play of veteran duo, England-based Kwandwane Browne, 39 and Brian Garcia, 36 withstood the South Americans attack to seal the win and a second straight Pan American Cup semi-final appearance.



Commenting on the win, Marcano said it was a really hard fought match against a Brazilian team that is improving always.



“We prepared well for the match though and the entire scenario was just like what we encountered at home versus USA in the FIH World League Round Two qualifiers, only this time we managed to hold on for victory.



With regards to his team’s tactical set-up of trying to keep the ball as much as possible, Marcano said the team stuck to the game plan of the coach and tried as much as possible to encourage each other on the court, and moreso when Brazil managed to draw level.”



In the main draw semi-finals tomorrow (Thursday), the “Calypso Stickmen” will come up against reigning Olympic gold medal winners and two-time tournament defending champions, Argentina, while Canada, the winner of Pool B, will tackle the winner of last night’s second spot decider in Pool A, between Chile and USA.



Four years ago, Brampton, Canada, T&T also faced off with the Argentines at the semi-final stage and went under 8-0 before beating USA 3-1 for the bronze medals.



The Argentines will enter the match against T&T with a perfect 3-0 record and the most potent attack in the competition, having scored 27 goals with two against.



This after the South Americans crushed USA 6-0 in their opener on Friday and followed up with a 9-2 hammering of Chile and yesterday’s 12-0 mauling of Venezuela.



The Trinidad Guardian