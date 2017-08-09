

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. – The U.S. Men’s National Team reached the semifinals of the 2017 men’s Pan American Cup following a 3-1 victory over Chile. Both No. 26 USA and No. 27 Chile came in to tonight's match with three points, making the third and final pool play match essential in securing an advancing spot in the tournament.





“It was a tough matchup for us,” said Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), USMNT Goalkeeper. “They are a good team and they battled until the end. We were confident in our system and it paid off.”



“We wanted to force something quickly,” commented Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. “This was a must-win for us so before the game it was very clear what we had to do. The guys were fired up so when that happens, we as a coaching staff unleash them and that’s what we took advantage of.”



USA did not waste time in setting pressure offensively by earning a penalty corner in the 2nd minute of play. On the attempt William Holt (Camarillo, Ca.) drug the ball to Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) who deflected it in to put USA on the scoreboard. The host nation kept up the tempo in the early moments of the game with chances in the circle. Chile then began their counterattack, and in the 8th minute set up the team’s first penalty corner which USA blocked. Back the other way, USA miss trapped on their second penalty corner attempt, but maintained possession. Moments later in the 12th minute, Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.) tipped in a long ball that was deflected off a Chile defender to make it USA 2, Chile, 0 at the end of the first quarter.



A push from behind on Chile gave USA another penalty corner chance in the 18th minute which Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) fired into the back of the net to extend the lead. Both teams took turns swinging the ball trying to produce offensive movement. Chile’s patience resulted in a corner attempt in the 25th minute that was deflected away by USA's defense. With time winding down in the half Chile gave one last push offensively, but a double team tackle denied the chance to bring the half to a close.



USA kept the pressure on in the third quarter with multiple offensive opportunities. Unable to capitalize, Chile began an attack down the far sideline. Although they penetrated the circle more than once in a matter of moments Chile could not earn a result. Momentum shifted back to USA in a series of strikes on net but were denied by a more than ready Chile defense.



Down three goals, Chile pulled goalkeeper Adrian Henriquez for a kicking back to start the fourth quarter. The move sparked a noticeable tilt in energy as the squad began to rally. A save by USA's goalkeeper Karess set up a penalty corner for Chile in the 49th minute, and the ensuing drag flick by Pablo Purcell beat Karess to make it 3-1. USA was quickly tested again moments later but Karess made the diving stick save against a Chile offense that saw new light. USA was finally able to gain possession and work the ball into the circle, but a save on the line by Chile denied another score. With the kicking back still on the field, Chile was issued a green card in the 56th minute but remained relentless in forcing the ball back on offense. Fighting until the end, a second goal by Chile was waived off for hitting a player’s foot prior to crossing the line. USA held off any more chances as the clock ticked down to celebrate a 3-1 win in front of a home crowd.



“The guys worked really hard,” added Wiese. “Coming in to the game we wanted to press hard and that’s what we did. We came out of our starting positions like a tornado to be honest. Two quick goals, a lot more opportunities to be honest, we noticed it a lot.”



The USMNT secures second place in Pool A, sitting behind Argentina, with the win and will face No. 11 Canada Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. Chile meanwhile finishes third and will play in the first crossover game on Friday against Mexico. For more information about the 2017 Pan American Cups, including event schedule, results, ticket information and live stream, visit the PAC Event Page on usafieldhockey.com. All Team USA games are broadcast on PCN. #PAC2017 #CaptureTheCup



USFHA media release