Trinidad & Tobago will face Argentina and United States will play against Canada



Ali Baggot





2017 Pan American Cup - Trinidad & Tobago vs. Brazil. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



MEN GROUP B: Trinidad y Tobago vs. Brazil (2-1)



Trinidad and Tobago finished second in Group B after beating Brazil 2-1 in the opening match of Day 5 of competition, and will play Pan American Cup semi-final against the winner of Group A, which will be known at the end of the day.





Trinidad & Tobago is looking forward to improve their result (3rd place) obtained at the last Pan American Cup in Toronto in 2013. Brazil, will play the games for the fifth and eighth places.



Trinidad & Tobago goals came from Pascal at 26 'and Teague Marcano at 47', Bruno Souza (40 ') scored for Brazil.



In the first quarter both teams presented a defensive game. TTO had the best chance at 13 'when a setback between Kristien Emmanuel's legs left Che Modeste alone against Faustino, but the goalkeeper deflected the flick.



Andrey Rocke showed all his experience gained at the "Soca Warriors" by preventing Borges shot. At 26 ', Marcus Pascal took advantage of a defensive mistake and with a cross shot got over Rodrigo Faustino and opened the score 1-0 for TTO.



Those directed by Claudio Rocha advanced all their lines in the 40 Souza capitalized a penalty corner and gave Brazil a partial draw. The draw at the end of the third quarter gave Brazil the ticket to the semifinals. Trinidad & Tobago experience made them stay calm and put pressure on Brazil ‘s 25 yds of. After a series of rebounds in the area, Teague Marcano achieved the precise touch to put the TTO on the road to the medal..



MEN GROUP A: Argentina vs. Venezuela (12-0)



GROUP A HAS THEIR LEADER: ARGENTINA SMASHES VENEZUELA 12-0



Argentina book their tickets into the semifinals of the 2017 Pan American Cup after beating Venezuela 12-0. On Thursday they will play against Trinidad & Tobago, second in Group B, for a place in the final game. The Olympic champions finished the qualifying round with perfect score: three games, three victories ,27 goals in favor and only 2 against.



Argentina is looking forward to win their third Pan American Cups championship, after winning 2004 and 2013 editions, both disputed in Canada.



Three goals by Agustín Mazzilli, two by Marc Ganly and Maico Casella, and the rest by Gonzalo Peillat, Joaquin Menini, Matías Paredes, Pedro Ibarra and Santiago Tarazona set the final result.



The result could have been even worse, but the good performance of the Venezuelan goalkeeper Junior Benítez who took several balls out of danger and stopped a penalty executed for Maico Cassella.



They were two quarters well marked. The first with a Venezuela providing good attacks, but that every attempt was always stopped by “Los Leones” giving “The Llaneros” a difficult time. Just after minute 2 'Gonzalo Peillat opened the score with a penalty corner and from there on, every Venezuelan attempt was answered with a goal from those led by Carlos Retegui.



Agustín Mazzilli scored at 13 'and repeated on 17', both goals proof of team work. In the second half, Argentina gave the opportunity to those who had no chance to play the first games against Canada and the United States. That gave Argentina another dynamism and the opportunity to show off, the younger ones.



From this moment onwards Argentina dodn't stopped scoring:



39 ' Joaquin Menini backhand, 44' Matias Paredes and Pedro Ibarra (45 ') with a cross-shot. With a 6-0 up, Venezuela re position their team to a more defensive strategy , but Argentina kept looking for spaces to attack.



In the fourth quarter, the goals of Casella (46 '; 53' penalty corner), Ganly (50 '), Agustín Mazzilli (59') and Santiago Tarazona (60 ') sealed the game.



At the end of the game Ganly said "We did what Retegui told us, we knew Venezuela was going to play a defensive game, we knew it because we played a friendly match before the tournament. Today we did our job and the youngest players earned some minutes on the field looking for a place in the main team”



MEN GROUP B: Canadá vs. México (6-0)



CANADA MAINTAINS ITS LEADERSHIP IN GROUP B. THEIR RIVAL COMES FROM THE US VS CHILE MATCH



Canada beat Mexico 6-0 to qualify for the 2017 Pan American Cup semifinals with goals from Balraj Panesar, Scott Tupper, Gordon Jhonston (PC) and John Smythe. Mexico will play for the 5th to 8th position.



The first quarter showed two patience teams, without taking risks, without showing any weakness to the rival. Although they had some approaches to the area they didn’t show any effectiveness. It was until minute 13 when Iain Smithe enters the area and shoots, but Moises Vargas clears it out without any problems.



Little by little spaces opened for Canada. At 19 'Canada tried again, this time with Taylor Curran who tried to drag, but the ball was deflected. The match picked up pace when Balraj Panesar pulled a push over Vargas and Canada celebrated his first goal of the match. 2 minutes passed until after Guillermo Gonzalez foot gave them another penalty corner. Scott Tupper scored the 2-0.



The second half of the match had the most penalty corners of the match for both teams. But it was the team led by Paul Bundy who managed to be effective and turn them into goal. Gordon Johnston in the minutes 42 'and 50'. Floris Van Son's with a solitary run had time acomodate himself and score another goal. A few seconds after finishing the third quarter, Vargas was again protagonist, cut a move of the Canadian striker but unfortunately in his action he ends up injured and was replaced by Martín Gutierrez. In the minute 55 Keegan Pereira's goal finished the match with a result of 6-0 for Canada, who with this result ends up leading the group B, waiting for their rival (USA or Chile) for the semifinals.



MEN GROUP A: USA vs. Chile (3-1)



THE UNITED STATES DEFEATED CHILE BY 3-1 AND WAS ENSURED THEIR TICKET TO SEMIFINALS OF THE PAN AMERICAN CUP.



It was an important match that was going to define the last team classified to semifinals of the Pan American Cup in Lancaster. United States was the first to score, Deegan Huisman deconstructed Chile's game plan generating spaces and distractions used by the team led by Ruitger Wiese. Chile woke up when the game was on and despite the effort they were able to score one goal, which leaves them the possibility of playing for 5th to 8th place. The final result was 3-1. USA play agiant a very known rival for the semifinals, Canada.



The match began with a very offensive game of the local team, who got in the second minute of the game a penalty corner. Deegan Huisman was in charge of opening the direct flick marker to the net. USA attacks did not stop, and despite Jorge Dabanch’s efforts to stop the attacks, the Alexander Grassi scored the second goal for USA.



The second quarter was on. United States penalty corner was to be responsible for the locals celebration. At 19 'Aki Kaeppeler had a good opportunity to take the lead as Adrian Henriquez came up the left side, A good move by Martin Rodriguez gave him space to enter the area, but on the other side was Mohan Gandhi stopping Chile's attacks. The end of the first half was already 3-0 for the United States.



In the third quarter Chile woke up and began to improve ball control, although their eagerness to score increased, penalty corners kept coming to the US. The result remained 3-0. At the beginning of the last period of the game, Chile decided to remove their goalkeeper Adrian Henriquez and add another player, Axel Richter, who was clearly the leader of the defense and had a notable participation in penalty corners.



47' a good penalty corner move from Axel Richter gave the possibility to Pablo Purcell who scored Chile’s goal. The second goal for Chile was closer and almost celebrated in the 51st minute, but favorably for the United States, Brandon Karess with the tip of his stick deflected the third goal. The final result 3-1. The United States got their ticket to the semifinals. They will face Chile, looking for a place in the Pan American Cup Finals.



The men's semifinals will be played on August 10 from 5:00 p.m. The continental champion will qualify for the FIH 2018 World Cup. The Pan American hockey tournament will continue tomorrow with the ladies tournament. Chile vs Uruguay (12:00) for Group A, Mexico Vs. Canada (17:00) followed by United States Vs. Brazil (19:00) in Group B



Pan American Hockey Federation media release