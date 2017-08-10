

Hockey gold for independent India London, Aug 1948



In the run-up to India's 70th Independence anniversary, The Tribune brings you the country's most notable sporting achievements over the last seven decades. The first part of the series features feats accomplished in the first decade (1947-57) after Independence...





Hockey gold for independent India



London, Aug 1948

Exactly a year after Independence, India scored a symbolic victory over Great Britain in the Olympic Games. India had thrashed the field to reach the final, to earn a shot at Great Britain for the first time in the Olympics. The final was played in a charged atmosphere, for the match had acquired greater significance than just a hockey game. Balbir Singh Sr scored twice in the first half, Pat Jansen and Trilochan Singh added two in the second as India won 4-0 to earn free India's first sporting success.



Fifth in a row



Helsinki, July 1952

Balbir Singh Sr, the star of the London Olympics final, was the man of the moment four years later at Helsinki as well, scoring nine of India's 13 goals in the tournament. Captained by KD Singh 'Babu', with the charge led by Balbir Singh, India easily dismissed Austria and Great Britain on the way to the final. The Netherlands awaited India there, but it was again a cakewalk for India as Balbir smashed in five goals as India won 6-1.



Football's finest hour



Melbourne, Dec 1956

Melbourne provided the zenith in the history of Indian football — India became the first Asian team to reach the semifinals in the Olympic Games. Neville D'Souza scored the most famous hat-trick in Indian football against Australia to take India to the semifinals, where India lost 1-4 to Yugoslavia. D'Souza scored the goal, and was unlucky to hit the bar once. India got beaten to the bronze by Bulgaria, who won 3-0.



First Asian Games



New Delhi, March 1951

The inaugural Asian Games were originally scheduled to be held in 1950, but a young nation, free for less than four years, was not ready until March 1951. The intent was to put India on the world map, and India's athletes rose to the challenge. Around 490 athletes from 11 nations participated in athletics, aquatics, basketball, cycling, football and weightlifting in the eight-day competition, and India finished second on the table with 52 medals, 15 of them gold.



First Test win



Madras, Feb 1952

India's first Test win, coming 20 years after their Test debut, caused jubilation among fans of cricket — India had, after all, beaten colonial masters England by an innings and eight runs. Vinoo Mankad was the star with 12 wickets in the match, while Pankaj Roy and Polly Umrigar scored 100s that set up India’s 457/9 declared.



Jadhav's first



Helsinki, July 1952

In 1952, Khashaba Jadhav, a low-profile wrestler, went to the then Maharashtra Chief Minister, Morarji Desai, to seek Rs 4,000 he needed to travel to Helsinki for the Olympics, but was turned down. Then the principal of Jadhav's college did something extraordinary — he mortgaged his home for Rs 7,000 to send his former student to the Olympics. Jadhav came back with a bronze, and Desai was among the men who honoured Jadhav. Until 2008, Helsinki was the only Olympics in which India won more than one medal.



A world title



France, 1957

The first decade after Independence ended with another world title when the Indian polo team won the World Polo Championship in France. Sawai Man Singh led the team to wins over Argentina, England, Spain and France. The team included players who became legends, such as Rao Raja Hamut Singh, Kanwar Bijey Singh and Lt. Col. Thakur Kishen Singh.



Third for Balbir



Melbourne, Dec 1956

It was tougher this time, but no one expected India to take anything but gold from their third Olympics as an independent nation. Balbir Singh Sr won his third gold in row, this time as captain, though he missed the later stages of the tournament due to an injury. India had thrashed everyone in the group stage, racking up 36 goals without conceding any. The last two games were difficult — a 1-0 victory took them past Germany into the final, where India clashed with Pakistan for the first time in the Olympics. After a goalless first half, India scored off a penalty-corner in the second through Randhir Singh Gentle.



Dhyan Chand's last bow



East Africa, 1947-48

Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey player of all time, had won the last of his three Olympics gold medals 11 years before Indian became independent. When independence dawned, at 42 he was well past his prime. There was nothing left for him to achieve, except for glory in free India — the three Olympics gold medals were won under the British flag. Then he led a young bunch of players to a tour of East Africa — the organisers had insisted: “No Dhyan Chand, no team”. In 22 games, the old master scored 61 goals, the second-highest tally on the tour, before bowing away from the sport.



India on tour



Australia, 1947-48

Just months after a bloody Partition, India's cricket team went on its first overseas tour, to Australia in 1947-48. India, led by Lala Amarnath, took on Don Bradman's Invincibles. It was a mismatch and there could have been only one result — a hammering for India. Bradman, nearing 40, punished the Indian bowlers with 715 runs at an average of 178.75. Vijay Hazare scored two hundreds at Adelaide and Mankad also got two in the Tests, but those were the only consolations as India lost 0-4.



The Tribune