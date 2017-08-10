Mohsin Ali



islamabad - Olympian Samiullah has refused to accept Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) offer of becoming chairman of PHF talent hunt programme.





Talking to The Nation, Samiullah, who is also known as flying horse, said: “Why should I become part of the PHF setup, which lacks wisdom and direction and full of failures. The federation didn’t even bother to first inform me before announcing the decision. They just want to pass on the burden of their massive blunders on my shoulders. They have done nothing for hockey, rather Pakistan hockey is going down with each passing day under their flopped leadership.”



He said according to his knowledge and sources, former hockey greats, Olympians and all those, who had pain for hockey, had supported present management in quite numbers hoping that Pakistan hockey might revived, but they failed. “The current PHF setup has done zero work for hockey in general and players in particular. Appointing all those, who raised their voice for hockey, is the best solution in their eyes and mind, but they don’t know that we have given our lives to hockey and unlike of them, it is quite obvious that it hurts watching the team reaching new lows.



“Before Brig (r) Khokhar and Shahbaz Senior, Pakistan team was lying at 8 or 9 in the FIH rankings, but now we are at our lowest ebb. What a downfall but nobody from the government and the federation felt the pain. If I was the PHF president, I would have long tendered my resignation. According to my knowledge, Brig (r) Khokhar had promised that if he failed to deliver, he would have stepped down, but I am sure, he wouldn’t do so.



“I am sure the results under his command are highly shameful and more than enough to accept failure and let the right leadership to step forward to stand any chance of reviving Pakistan hockey. They are non-serious and I don’t feel they can bring golden days of Pakistan hockey back as two years are more than enough to at least show direction and put the team on right path. I can easily claim that the prime minister never took hockey seriously. Had he felt the pain, we Olympians and former greats would have been given the task of reviving hockey,” he added.



Samiullah said what was the logic of starting training camp at Naseer Bunda Stadium, when the condition of the astroturf was in shambles. “If the players were just given lectures, it could have been done anywhere else, video conference could have been arranged for that purpose. The basic objective of conducting training camps is to groom the players mentally and physically and ensure to rectify their mistakes. I want to know what the federation and coaches have been achieved so far?



“Why players were invited in such a numbers first and then many of them were dropped without watching their physical skills. How can one rely on fitness tests without playing competitive hockey? I once again request the prime minister to have some mercy on fast declining fortunes of Pakistan hockey and spare some time and invite true well-wishers, who are sincere with the game and want in flourish again,” he added.



“It is my sincere advice and suggestion to the present management to step aside and let genuine stakeholders steady the sinking ship of Pakistan hockey and let them make tough and bitter decisions, as it is the one and only viable solution,” Samiullah concluded.



The Nation