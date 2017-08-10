Both the men’s and women’s teams triumphed at the annual club competition.





Riverside Hockey Club player Jonty Robinson in the final of the Club Belgotex Sport Elite Club Challenge. PHOTO: Steve Haag



WHEN planning for this year’s Belgotex Sport Elite Club Challenge hockey tournament, Riverside Hockey Club in Durban, South Africa set themselves three goals: firstly for their men’s team to match their 2016 performance and reach the finals; then for their women’s team to defend the title they won last year; and finally for the tournament to be a success from an organisational point of view.





The Riverside based club managed to do that and then some by winning both the men’s and women’s competition this year. The finals, which took place on Saturday saw the Riverside men outplay and out-think Wanderers as they overturned the result of the 2016 final with a comprehensive 4-0 victory.



The Riverside men never looked in trouble throughout the tournament and the fact they scored 19 goals from their four matches is testament to how dominant they were in notching up a perfect four wins from four matches.



The women were only slightly less impressive. A 4-2 loss to the Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC) in their final pool match spoiled their perfect record, but they can be forgiven for that lapse seeing as that game was played when a place in the final was already guaranteed – and they managed to overturn that loss by beating WPCC 1-0 when it mattered in the final.



Both team coaches highlighted the importance of this tournament to the club.



“What a weekend for Riverside,” said women’s coach Mike Baker. “Riverside is doing big things and this just shows what this club is all about.”



Men’s head coach, Mark Hopkins added, “With both the men and women winning, and with Raiders winning the IPT, we are really putting Durban hockey back on the map.”



