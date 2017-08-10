



Coach Graham Shaw has announced his 18-woman squad that will compete at the Rabo Eurohockey Championships in Amsterdam this August (18th- 27th).





The Rabo Eurohockey Championships offers a welcome return to the top table of European hockey for the Green Army who earned promotion 2 years ago following an undefeated run in Prague. There are no easy matches in international hockey and that is particularly true of the European Championships where Ireland will face the world number 2 England and bronze medallists Germany, as well as a talented Scottish side, in Pool B.



Ahead of the tournament the side will travel to Belgium to play a training match against Belgium in Victory HC on August 14th. Shaw’s side has few changes from that which finished 7th at World League in South Africa and he’ll be hoping they can find the flare that led them to the position of joint third highest scoring team in the tournament.



Speaking about the tournament and squad Shaw said “Following on from our performances at the World League 3 in South Africa, we are looking forward to the challenge ahead in the upcoming Europeans Championships. We are very keen to improve upon our performances from South Africa and we are very excited with the challenges that present ahead. Squad selection is always difficult around major competitions and this was no different.



We are in a very difficult group with England, Germany and Scotland and we will prepare for each game accordingly. We must work hard as a group in our preparation and the detail going into each game.



Any International tournament in Holland is always brilliantly run and we can’t wait to get over there and get started”.



Squad:

Name, Club

Grace O’Flanagan, Railway Union

Hannah Matthews, Loreto

Zoe Wilson, Harvestehuder

Shirley McCay, Ulster Elks

Ali Meeke, Loreto

Elena Tice, UCD

Chloe Watkins, Hermes/Monkstown

Katie Mullan, UCD

Gillian Pinder, UCD

Anna O’Flanagan, Hermes/Monkstown

Sinead Loughran, Hermes/Monkstown

Nikki Evans, Hermes/Monkstown

Nicci Daly, Muckross

Deirdre Duke, UCD

Emily Beatty, KHC Dragons

Roisin Upton, Cork Harlequins

Yvonne O’Byrne, Cork Harlequins

Clodagh Cassin, UCD



August 19th- Ireland vs England 14:45

August 20th- Ireland vs Scotland 13:15

August 22nd- Ireland vs Germany 14:45

Crossover/classification matches to be played on 24th & 26th



NB. All times listed are local



Irish Hockey Association media release