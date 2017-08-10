NEW DELHI: Indian men's hockey team lost 0-1 against hosts Belgium in Boom on Wednesday in the opening match of their five-match tour of Europe, in which they will play matches against Belgium, Netherlands and Austria.





India conceded the solitary goal in the dying minutes of the fourth and final quarter, after both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first three quarters. Tom Boon scored the winning goal for Belgium.



India will play their second game of the tour on Thursday against the same opposition at 10:30 pm IST.



Indian team has included six uncapped players for the tour with Manpreet Singh as skipper and Chinglensana Singh as his deputy, while some of the key players who featured in the World League Semifinal have been rested.



Unfortunately for the Indian viewers, the tour of Europe will not be telecast in India.



The Times of India