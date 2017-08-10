Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Netherlands magnificent seven lands Terrassa IV Nations title

Published on Thursday, 10 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek

The Netherlands made a big statement as they won the 25th anniversary celebration IV Nations tournament in Terrassa as they added a 7-1 win over Germany to go with a 9-1 success against England and a 2-2 draw with Spain.



After a scoreless first quarter, Max Caldas’s side cut loose in the second period with goals from Bob de Voogd and Robbert Kemperman for 2-0 at half-time.

Further strikes from Thierry Brinkman, Bjorn Kellerman, Kemperman and two late goals from Billy Bakker eased out the victory.

It meant they led the way with Spain taking second place ahead of England as they finished their tournament unbeaten with one win and two draws.

They led from the third minute when Diego Arana shot home on the rebound against the English in their final game. England levelled in the 37th minute before Albert Beltran restored the advantage for the Red Sticks with seven minutes remaining.

Mark Gleghorne, however, turned the tables in the last minute to earn the draw and third place for England. Germany finished with three losses from three outings.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.