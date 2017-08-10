

©: Frank Uijlenbroek



The Netherlands made a big statement as they won the 25th anniversary celebration IV Nations tournament in Terrassa as they added a 7-1 win over Germany to go with a 9-1 success against England and a 2-2 draw with Spain.





After a scoreless first quarter, Max Caldas’s side cut loose in the second period with goals from Bob de Voogd and Robbert Kemperman for 2-0 at half-time.



Further strikes from Thierry Brinkman, Bjorn Kellerman, Kemperman and two late goals from Billy Bakker eased out the victory.



It meant they led the way with Spain taking second place ahead of England as they finished their tournament unbeaten with one win and two draws.



They led from the third minute when Diego Arana shot home on the rebound against the English in their final game. England levelled in the 37th minute before Albert Beltran restored the advantage for the Red Sticks with seven minutes remaining.



Mark Gleghorne, however, turned the tables in the last minute to earn the draw and third place for England. Germany finished with three losses from three outings.



Euro Hockey League media release