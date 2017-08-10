

©: Duncan Gray



Hosts Scotland, France, Wales and Russia all advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s EuroHockey Championships II following completion of the group stages with Ukraine, Portugal, Czech Republic and Switzerland in the relegation pool.





Russia and Wales played out an entertaining 2-2 draw which saw the Welsh top Pool B and both sides securing qualification for the semi-finals.



Gareth Furlong scored twice in the the early stages of the second half to put Wales 2-0 up before Anton Kornilov and Marat Khairullin slotted the ball low into the net to equalise. It meant Wales top the group with the Russians second, a point ahead of the Czechs who edged out Switzerland 2-1.



In Pool A, France swept to a 7-1 win over Portugal with Hugo Genestet scoring a hat trick, confirming their place in the semi-finals where they will meet Wales.



Scotland completed a third successive win to top the group and earn a semi-final date against Russia. On the day we saw the 100th Scotland cap for Chris Grassick Scotland left it late to clock up the victory with two Alan Forsyth goals.



Ukraine took the lead via Oleh Polishchuk who turned and squeezed the ball past Tommmy Alexander from close range to make it 1-0.



Scotland eventually equalised and the goal came via a penalty flick. Alan Forsyth stepped up to strike it and found the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.



Forysth struck again toward the end of the match from a powerful and precise penalty corner to make for a 2-1 victory for Scotland.



Euro Hockey League media release