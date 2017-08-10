Nigel Simon





T&T’s Brian Garcia, left, attempts a pass while guarded by Brazil’s Fabio Assis Bruno during their Pool B match of the 2017 Pan American Cup Men’s Championship at USA Field Hockey Sports, Spooky Nook, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, on Tuesday.. T&T won 2-1. Photo by:Yan Huckendubler



T&T “Calypso Stickmen” will go into their clash with pre-tournament favourites and Olympic champions Argentina as heavy underdogs in the first of two main draw semifinals at the 2017 Pan American Cup Men’s Championship at USA Field Hockey Sports, Spooky Nook, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA from 5pm today.





The clash between T&T and the Argentines will be a repeat of their meeting at the same stage of the competition when it was held in Brampton, Canada four years ago, which the South Americans won en route to claiming a second title by beating the host in the final.



Back then, T&T had to settle for the bronze medals and based on current form and make-up of rosters, the Glen Francis-coached T&T will be again fighting for the bronze on Saturday from 3.30pm against the loser of tonight’s second semifinal between Canada and USA from 7.15pm



Led by Australian-based Akim Toussaint, T&T went under to Canada 6-0 in its opening Pool B round-robin matchlast Friday before edging past Mexico (3-2) and Brazil (2-1) for the runner-up spot in the pool with six points, three behind Canada.



The Argentines enter the match with a perfect 3-0 record and the most potent attack in the competition, having scored 27 goals with two against.



This after the South Americans crushed USA 6-0 in their opener on Friday and followed up with a 9-2 hammering of Chile and yesterday’s 12-0 mauling of Venezuela.



Canada topped Pool B with maximum nine points after it trashed Mexico 6-0 in their final round-robin match on Tuesday night while USA took second spot in Pool with six points, three behind Argentina, after outplaying Chile 3-1 in a clash of teams with 1-1 records.



