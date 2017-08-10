

Image courtesy of Mark Palczewski



LANCASTER, Pa. –Following a 4-0 win for Canada over Mexico in the previous 2017 women’s Pan American Cup game, the U.S. Women’s National Team knew coming into the match they needed to have a strong scoring performance over No. 41 Brazil to place themselves at the top of Pool B. Packed stands at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. witnessed four different goal scorers, featuring a hat trick, contribute as USA went on to earn a 9-0 victory over Brazil.





“We came into this match not thinking about how many we had to score,” said Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.). “Our focus was more on ourselves and to improve our play from the previous game against Canada. It felt good to get our connecting passes back on the field and to be able to convert on the chances we were given.”



Taking possession from the opening minute, USA controlled the pace from the start. Trying not to force passes, they patiently swung the ball around the backfield looking to go forward. A few circle entries and shots were present before, in the 6th minute, Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) dodged around her defender and slipped it past Brazil’s goalkeeper Teska Tuijt for the first goal. A glimpse of hope came for Brazil when they worked it the other way, but USA cleared it out of danger. Closing out the quarter, USA continued to see the goal front and extended the lead by two off penalty corners. The first came in the 12th minute after Witmer followed up on the rebound. USA added another two minutes later when Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) tallied one to make the first quarter score USA 3, Brazil 0.



Play continued in favor of USA in the second quarter as various shots and penalty corner attempts narrowly missed the goal. Determination to add to the scoreboard showed when quick passing led to Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.) finding the back of the goal in the 25th minute. USA kept knocking at the door as the half closed but the score stood at 4-0 for USA.



As the third quarter began, Brazil worked it behind USA’s defense for a backhand shot that Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) denied as the foul was called against the shooter. Play transitioned the other way and after skillful, quick passing Sharkey added another goal to her name to make it USA 5, Brazil 0. Brazil continued to play in a half field press but USA remained strong and determined to have the ball break the goal line. Persistence paid off in the 42nd minute when Witmer deflected a well-execute penalty corner into the net. Just before the close, West extended the margin on a solo run when she skillfully took it into the circle and made it 7-0.



Heading into the final fifteen minutes, USA was in search of one more goal to seal the top placement in Pool B. Continuing to showcase dominant play, USA found the back of the goal two more times. In the 55th minute a penalty corner attempt hit a Brazil defender's foot behind the goalkeeper giving USA a penalty stroke. Set to take the attempt, West placed it into the net, recording the hat trick. The final goal came with two minutes remaining as Gonzalez used speed into the circle and dumped it to Shealy who put it in and make the final score USA 9, Brazil 0.



"We now have a familiar opponent in the semifinal having just played them at Hockey World League in South Africa," commented Witmer. "They are a really good team that is very skilled. We will go back and look at our notes and follow the game plan that the coaching staff puts together for us."



The U.S. Women’s National Team advances to the semifinal round on Friday, August 11 against Chile at 6:15 p.m. ET. For more information about the 2017 Pan American Cups, including event schedule, results, ticket information and live stream, visit the PAC Event Page on usafieldhockey.com. All Team USA games are broadcast on PCN. #PAC2017 #CaptureTheCup



USFHA media release