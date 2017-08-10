2017 Pan American Cups - August 4-13





2017 Pan American Cup - Chile vs. Uruguay



The final round of pool-play action confirms the semifinals for the 2017 women's Pan American Cup in Lancaster, USA. Chile secured their spot as second in Pool A to Argentina and will play the first-placed team in Pool B, likely Canada, USA or Mexico. Uruguay will crossover with Brazil and play for 7th place, while Pool B will be battling it out for the last two spots in the semifinals.





Pool A WOMEN: Chile vs. Uruguay (2-0)



Outside of two Chilean penalty corners in the opening minutes of the game the opening quarters involved a lot of possession trading in midfield. Uruguay had a few attacking runs sparked by the strength of Maria Teresa Viana Ache up front but Chilean captain Caram and defender Sofia Walbaum seemed impenetrable. Chile did earn several circle entries with speedy runs from Urroz and Denise Krimerman but Uruguay captain Agustina Nieto’s strong presence denied any real chances at goal.



In the 26th minute a right-side attack with Micaela Astigarraga and Matilde Kliche earned Uruguay their first penalty corner. Nieto’s hard sweep shot zipped just past the far post with no Uruguay tipper in site. Only a minute later and Chile had an opportunity on a set piece but Krimerman’s sweep shot was also well wide of her team mate’s reach. Neither keeper was forced to make any saves as the two South American rivals both performed well defensively to deny any clear opportunities.



Chile finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute from none-other than their captain Caram. A penalty corner strike was initially blocked but as advantage played Caram was able to blast the ball through Uruguay keeper Rosanna Paselle for a 1-0 Chile lead.



Uruguay’s pressure to push for the three points was evident but their urgency caused them three green cards in the second half. Chile had three penalty corners in the fourth quarter but Caram was denied by a gritty Uruguay defence. In the 55th minute Chiel extended their lead when Urroz was left unmarked in the circle. Krimerman sent a hard sweep pass into the circle and Urroz was there to deflect in for a 2-0 lead. Uruguay had an open chance on a shot by Paula Carvalho but Chile keeper Claudia Schuler’s challenge secured her shutout and ultimately booked Chile in to the semifinals. Uruguay will now play for 7th place against Brazil.



Pool B WOMEN: Mexico vs. Canada (0-4)



Perhaps recovering from the energy spent in their draw with USA, Canada’s promising attack was flat for the opening 30 minutes of their game with Mexico. On the other hand, Mexico’s defence looked poised to steal points, doing what was necessary to disrupt any chance of Canadian momentum. Mexican keeper Jesus Castillo was more than up to the task, denying chances by Stephanie Norlander in the 5th minute and a quick deflection by Amanda Woodcroft in the 22nd minute.



Canada had their share of opportunity including a penalty corner in the 10th minute, which was flicked wide by Danielle Hennig, and a clear take at goal in the 24th minute by Maddie Secco, again blasted wide. Mexico’s chances were minimal though promising as Fernanda Oviedo batted a bouncing ball from the top of the circle to force net-minder Kaitlyn Williams to make a save in front of the Canadian goal in the 20th minute. Maria Correa and Karen Orozco were thorns to the Canadians, doing just enough to keep minimize circle entries. The game remained scoreless at half.



Canada finally broke the dead lock in the 37th minute when Brienne Stairs effortlessly deflected a Kate Wright cross in to the top of the Mexican goal. With the pressure relieved Canada started to connect on their passes and in the 40th minute Secco cut through the Mexican midfield and set up Norlander whose back-hand shot hit traffic and beat Castillo for a 2-0 Canada lead.



Stairs scored her second of the game showcasing her skills on a solo run through the circle and flipping the ball over the out-stretched kicker of Castillo to lift Canada 3-0. An errant pass by the Mexican defence went right to the stick of Stairs who walked it in to the circle and rippled the mesh to score her third goal of the game. Canada kept on the pressure to secure the 4-0 victory and a spot in the semifinals. Their cross-over opponent, Argentina or Chile, depends on the USA vs. Brazil game. .



Pool B WOMEN: USA vs. Brazil (9-0)



A hat trick for Taylor West helped USA eliminate Brazil 9-0 in an important pool-play match up that required an eight-goal differential in order to take the top of Pool B away from Canada. USA had two goals from each of Jill Witmer, Loren Healy and Kat Sharkey in the win.



The women’s teams will have a rest day on Aug. 10 and resume play on Aug. 11 with the first round of the 5-7th place game (Brazil vs. Uruguay) taking place at 13:45, while the semifinals will happen at 16:00 (Argentina vs. Canada) and 18:00 (USA vs. Chile). All matches are streamed live via USA Field Hockey here and you can stay connected on facebook, Instagram and twitter @panamhockey or online at panamhockey.org.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release