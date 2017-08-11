



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Rutger Wiese and supporting staff have formally confirmed the rosters for the newly established U.S. U-15, U-18 and U-20 Men’s National Teams.





The selections were made after a three-day Training Camp and Talent Identification Camp held from July 14 - 6 in Chula Vista, Calif. Prior to that, the U-19 USMNT embarked on a 10-day European tour, from June 25 - July 2, competing against top clubs at the Junior level.



Three training camps lay ahead for the Junior USMNT athletes taking place, August 16 - 22, October 7 - 9 and November 19 - 24 before the squads compete in a friendly USA vs. Canada Test Series in Moorpark, Calif.



The selection of the U.S. U-15, U-18 and U-20 Men’s National Teams will display the byproduct of USA Field Hockey’s new regionalization model. The goal is not only to grow the game of field hockey in the United States, but to also show the potential, growth and success of hard work by people in regions across the country. The regions are imperative in the continued effort to build and maintain the men’s Olympic Developmental Pipeline to the USMNT, as implemented by Wiese.



USA Field Hockey would like to congratulate the following athletes on their selections to the respective Junior U.S. Men’s National Teams.



2017 U.S. U-15 Men’s National Team:

Leo Baumgardner (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Gurcharan Johal (Phoenix, Ariz.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.),Tyler Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Namit Mangat (Glendale, Ariz.), Rafael Martell (Miami, Fla.), Noah Mendoza (Monument, Co.), Mehtab Mohan (Somis, Calif.), Noah Reynolds (Moorpark, Calif.), Amar Singh (Santa Clara, Calif.), Russell Smith (Camarillo, Calif.), Matthew Wong (Alamo, Calif.), Ike Wood (Manlius, N.Y.)



2017 U.S. U-18 Men’s National Team:

Owen Clobes (Ventura, Calif.), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Phile Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Rajen Gupta (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Jatin Sharma (San Francisco, Calif.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Ahren Quddus (Camarillo, Calif.), Patrick Quinn (Doral, Fla.), Dean Schiller (Alexandra, Va.), Phil Schofield (Moorpark, Calif.), Jugraj Shoker (Sunnyvale, Calif.), Puneet Singh (San Jose, Calif.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Galvin Stuart (Old Saybrook, Conn.), Damien Tarala (Hong Kong, China), Spencer Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Sam Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.)



2017 U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team:

Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Alex Curtis (London, United Kingdom), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Galucci (Trumbull, Conn.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), Amar Khokhar (Valencia, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), George McGuigen (DelMar, Calif.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Ajit Parmar (Fremont, Calif.), Keeling Pilaro (Southamption, N.Y.), Garry Singh (Corona, Calif.), Ryan Torigian (Simi Valley, Calif.), Sahil Vig (Simi Valley, Calif.), Maxwell Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)



USFHA media release