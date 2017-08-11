By Jugjet Singh





FROM LEFT ... SHA VP J. Elangovan Chairman Competitions Committee, QI Group’s Deputy Group Managing Director Kuna Senathirajah, SHA President, Ganesh Shanmugam and SHA Deputy President Dr S. Shamala,



THE QNET-TNB Selangor Hockey League kicks off on Aug 19 with a whopping 71 teams gunning for titles in various divisions.





This will not only by the biggest number of teams taking part in the history of Selangor hockey but also, the biggest state league in Malaysia.



Asian Direct Selling Company, QNET announced its continued sponsorship for the third year running for the men's, women's, schoolboys' and girls' categories, to be played at three venues in the Klang Valley.



This year’s edition will also see Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as co-sponsors with matches being played at the Petaling Jaya City Council, Pandamaran and the KPM Pantai Stadiums.



The league will also introduce a new division called the District Level Development (DLD) as part of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) and the Ministry of Education Sports Division development partnership program.



Each DLD district will be allowed to field one under-14 team in the league for free and the matches will be played in the KPM Stadium in Pantai.



S. Kuna, QI Group’s deputy group managing director expressed his delight on the continued partnership with Selangor HA.



“As a keen supporter of one of our top national sport, I am also quite happy to see the league moving into full gear for the third year running.



"This will give a good platform for hockey fans in the state to see top class action up close and in the process unearthing new talent which could be nurtured into national or world class players.”



“Additionally, our partnership with Selangor HA clearly demonstrates our strong support for the development of hockey, where Malaysia is ranked 12th in the world, and having qualified for the World Cup in India next year,” said Kuna.



In Division One, defending champions UiTM will looking to win their fourth consecutive title but are expected to face stiff competition.



PJCC Tigers will be one of the teams to watch as they won the Junior Hockey League Division One title in May.



Also looking to challenge UiTM will be the Hamzah Machang and X-Matrix.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey