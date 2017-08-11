HOCKEY IRELAND ANNOUNCES THE INTRODUCTION OF DIVISION 2 IN THE IRISH HOCKEY LEAGUE STARTING IN 2018/19



On the back of the Open Forum conducted on The Hook in March, the IHL Working Group (WG) set up a Review Panel to consider a number of points of feedback. The Review Panel was represented by all the Branches, a number of clubs and the WG.





The Review Panel recommended commencement of a IHL Division 2 starting from the 2018/19 season and this recommendation was approved by the HI Board in early July.



The IHL Division 2 will run in parallel to the provincial league and clubs in IHL Division 2 will participate in both with IHL games interspersed throughout the season.



Commenting on the introduction of Division 2, Inez Cooper, Chair of the IHL WG noted, 'The Panel discussed a number of issues identified from the Open Forum, especially in relation to addressing potential growth in the gap between EYHL and provincial league club sides. The Panel was of the view that the introduction of a Division 2 would address the top concerns, namely, better preparation of provincial league clubs for playing in EYHL through exposure to sufficient level of competitive matches throughout the season; help ambitious clubs with player retention / migration as well as help in finding new sponsors who want to invest in their growth story and finally to help demoted clubs bridge back into the EYHL quickly'.



IHL Division 2 will be played in pools with clubs playing on a home and away basis with the top 2 teams in each pool qualifying for the IHL Division 2 Finals. Full details of how IHL Division 2 will operate and be introduced is contained in the IHL Regulations



Inez thanked the representatives from the Branches and clubs involved in the Panel for giving of their time and much valued input to the meeting to work through on a recommendation for the Board.



Irish Hockey Association media release