OLIVIA CALDWELL





Olivia Merry could be a great option for Black Sticks' captain if the opportunity arises. Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz



There are not all that many careers where at 25-years-old you can say you've reached the pinnacle - but that's exactly where Black Sticks hockey striker Olivia Merry is.





She won't say it herself, but this season Merry looks to be in the form of her 172-cap international career and has time to reach a higher level yet.



The born and bred Cantabrian has been one of the top goal scorers for the Black Sticks in a reasonably successful season so far.





Olivia Merry of Black Sticks against the USA earlier this year in Rangiora. Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz



The team have drawn a series against the United States, beaten the Indians 5-0, won the Hawke's Bay Cup against Japan, Australia and the US and have recently qualified for next year's Hockey World Cup after finishing third at the World League semifinal.



While the results have worked in their favour, Merry said there is still a lot to work on for a young Black Sticks side.



After the side's loss to the Netherlands at the World League, Merry used the time to take a break in the European sun, which she said was a useful refresher.



"It was awesome and a good time to reflect with the disappointment of the loss. To come back refreshed and ready to train."



Merry was first selected in 2012 after the London Olympic Games and is now considered part of the leadership group for the Black Sticks.



Although captain Stacey Michelsen is a stalwart and will be staying on for some time, Merry has all the makings to step into those shoes if the opportunity were to arise.



"Oh, I like where I am at now in the team, just leading by example. If Mark taps me on the shoulder at some stage I'm not going to say no."



Merry admits that with experience comes pressure and expectation to perform, something she has been working hard at.



"The more [caps] you have, the more you can't afford to under perform."



The former Redcliffs Primary School pupil and Avonside High School for Girls student said one of the biggest "work ons" for her career has been her fitness.



Although she feels great now, she admits it never came easy for her and she has put the hard yards in ever off season to keep up with the demanding sport.



"Fitness is a killer after a break and it was a shock when I was first thrust in to hockey, but it's something you get used to.



"It's definitely something that doesn't come naturally, but something I work hard on and pride myself on.



Merry will be playing for the Canterbury Cats side in the National Hockey League tournament in Wellington next month.



Stuff