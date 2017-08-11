

Timaru's Sam Lane on the charge for the Black Sticks against Pakistan earlier this year. JOHN COWPLAND / PHOTOSPORT



It's been just shy of a year since Timaru's Sam Lane was selected for the Black Sticks, but the young striker has made a big enough impact to keep his spot in the starting line up.





Lane, 20, has shown maturity beyond his years, slotting crucial goals for the Black Sticks both at home and abroad this 2017 season.



Lane moved to Auckland at the beginning of the year to be within the Black Sticks environment, which he says has improved his hockey already.





Sam Lane has slotted some crucial goals for the Black Sticks since he was selected last November. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



"I've adapted a lot better now. it's been quite full on with the hockey."



Auckland city life is a stark contrast from his days spent on the family dairy farm near Timaru, but it is something he is getting used to and comfortable with all for the sake of running out for the Black Sticks.





Black Stick Sam Lane, 20, has quickly adapted to the national team environment he says. Grant Down



Schooled at Winchester's Waihi School and Christchurch's St Andrews College he is now the second youngest in the Black Sticks squad, next to Central's Hayden Philips.



Being a Black Stick has always been his dream, but now he's there he "just wants to be the best."



"Originally the goal was to be a Black Stick, but that wears off a bit and you realise every game is just another game. Now the goal is to win more games rather than just playing a test."



After recently returning from the World League semifinal in Johannesburg and finishing a lowly third in their pool, Lane realises playing for his national side is not all roses.



"This was seen as a major for us and it was quite a demanding tournament. There were a lot of lessons learned from it and it was a good stepping stone for me."



"We were there for a reason and we started off well but we all got a bit exhausted. It probably wasn't the greatest tournament from me."



The tournament was the first time the entire squad was available for selection, which Lane found to be a good challenge while keeping his starting spot at striker.



However he is under no illusion this will remain the same and knows coach Darren Smith would be looking at each player under the microscope before he picks his test side for next year's Hockey World Cup.



"There is a lot of work to be done I know what I need to do before then. I need to work on getting a bit stronger and just the basic skills in general."



He does so through training with the Black Sticks three times a week and on his own at least twice. The committed striker is also focussed on his studies off the field, as he works towards his bachelor in business studies with Massey University.



The former Southern United player in the Canterbury Hockey League still chooses to play for Canterbury in the National Hockey League and hoped to see the Cavaliers come away with the title after a 12-year hiatus.



"We've had a good team every year and this year we have a young side so we are looking forward to it."



While Lane doesn't want to get ahead of himself, the ultimate goal for him is to play for the Black Sticks at an Olympic Games.



Stuff