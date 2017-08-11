Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Friday, 11 August 2017
The International Masters Hockey Association European Masters Championships take place in Tilburg, Netherlands from 11-19 August 2017.



England Men’s and Women’s teams are competing in the Over 40s, Over 45s, Over 50s and Over 55s competitions.

You can see the England squad line-ups, the match schedule and follow all the action at https://masters.altiusrt.com/

Further details can also be found on the event website https://www.ecmasters2017.eu/

We wish the England teams every success and hope they can improve on their record in the 2015 tournament which was held in England where our Women’s teams won three golds and a silver and the Men’s  a Gold, Silver and Bronze. Our Women’s Over 55s, Men’s Over 50s and Men’s Over 55s go into this tournament as World Champions

England Hockey Board Media release

