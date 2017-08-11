NEW DELHI: Indian men's hockey team lost 1-3 against hosts Belgium, their second consecutive defeat in the Tour of Europe, in Boom on Thursday. Spirited Belgium came from a goal down to beat India and win the series 2-0.





India started aggressively and took an early lead when young Armaan Qureshi scored a brilliant field goal in the fourth minute. The lead didn't last long as Belgium scored the equaliser in the 10th minute.



The home team made all the right moves in the second quarter and took the lead in the 21st minute when Loick Luypaert scored through a superb drag-flick. And just before the half-time whistle, Wegnez scored a field goal and increased Belgium's lead to 3-1.



It was India vice-captain and mid-fielder Kangujam Chinglensana Singh's 150th international game.



On Wednesday, India lost their opening match of the tour 0-1 against the same opponents. After playing out three goalless quarters, India conceded a goal in the 59th minute to lose the evenly contested game. Tom Boon scored the winning goal for Belgium.



Indian team is on a five-match tour of Europe, and will play their third game against Netherlands at 18:30 IST on August 13.



The Times of India