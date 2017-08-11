

©: World Sport Pics



EHL champions Rot-Weiss Köln provide five players to the German panel for the European Championships, named today by Bundestrainer Stefan Kermas following the IV Nations tournament in Terrassa.





Mats Grambusch, Marco Miltkau, Mathias Müller, Moritz Trompertz and Christopher Rühr have been named in the panel. For the first time since the Olympic Games of Rio de Janeiro, Martin Häner, who will lead the team in Amsterdam as captain, and Tobias Hauke return.



"With these two players, of course, we get a lot of experience back in the squad," says Kermas of their selections. Hauke brings 280 caps of know-how while Häner is closing in on 200.



The Berliner has a small question mark over his final inclusion due to a muscle injury during training in Mannheim but Kermas is confident he will make it. Nils Grünwald, from TSV Mannheim, is on standby for him.



It will be a maiden tournament for UHC Hamburg’s Max Kapaun and Club an der Alster’s Anton Boeckel. Tom Grambusch and Timm Herzbruch are out injured while Timur Oruz lost his race to be fit.



"I said that in my first year as a Bundestrainer I would give some players the chance to show themselves," Kermas added.



“The aim of the training courses in Mannheim and Terrassa was to draw a performance comparison and only then to decide on a final squad. The face of the team changed a lot after the Olympics, forming a young team with a lot of potential, which also has to develop considerably with a view to the 2018 World Cup.



"The European Championship will be another important step for us. It is not a developmental tournament itself and we go to Amsterdam to play in the best possible way in the Dutch home stadium.



“We will of course also draw on the knowledge that we gain there, to develop a team that will be able to reach the finals in the next tournaments and win them."



Euro Hockey League media release