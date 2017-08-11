With Argentina and Canada contesting the PanAms final and both teams being prequalified for the World Cup, it means the 6th placed teams at the WHL Semi-finals will gain a place at the World Cup. With Hosts India coming 6th in London and being prequalified, it means 6th placed team in Johannesburg, New Zealand, will qualify for the World Cup.





The next two teams in line for a place are the 7th placed teams in London and Johannesburg in ranking order. They were Pakistan (#13) and France (#17 - ranking positions used for World Cup qualification). With both Australia and New Zealand no qualified for the World Cup it means unless Papua New Guinea can pull off a miracle and win the Oceania Cup in October, Pakistan will qualify for the World Cup regardless of the winner of next week's European Cup.



In the Rabobank European Championships next week only Poland and Austria are not prequalified so unless they win the tournament, Pakistan will officially qualify for the World Cup then leaving France to pick up the place from the Oceania Cup.



The 8th placed teams at the WHL Semis were China (#18) and Egypt (#19). The Asian Cup and Africa Cup results will determine if either of these teams go to the World Cup. Malaysia, India and Pakistan will be be Prequalified for the Asian Cup and China, Korea and Japan could upset the odds there. Int the Africa Cup the odds are stacked in South Africa and Egypt's favor with only Egypt in a position to qualify twice for the World Cup. If South Africa win that encounter then Egypt will fail to make it from WHL.



Fieldhockey.com